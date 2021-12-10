Halsey Looks Fierce With Red Hair & Dramatic Eye Makeup At Beauty Brand Launch — Photos

Halsey looked super fierce with bright red hair & rainbow eyeshadow at the launch of a new beauty brand in LA.

Halsey, 27, always manages to look cool and edgy no matter what they wear and that’s exactly what they did at the launch of beauty start-up Flip, in Hollywood on December 9. For the event, the singer rocked bright red hair with dark black roots and topped their look off with dramatic eyeshadow.

It’s no surprise that Halsey arrived on the red carpet with a completely different hairstyle considering they are always switching up their look. This time, Halsey’s pin-straight hair was down and was so long, it ended all the way at their waist. As for their makeup, Halsey rocked rainbow eyeshadow that covered their entire lid and brow bone.

However, the coolest part of their makeup was the little white clouds that were drawn in the corners of their eyes. Halsey topped their look off with a bold, glossy red lip. As for their outfit, Halsey opted to wear a skintight, high-neck sheer long-sleeve tartan bodysuit with a distressed plaid frock on top.

The one-piece put their toned figure on display while the entire front of the bodice was cut out on the bodice. The bottom half of the skirt was ruched on the waist and had a slit on the front, revealing their tights underneath.

Halsey looked fabulous just five months after giving birth to baby Ender Ridley Aydin with boyfriend Alev, on July 14, 2021. Since giving birth, Halsey has not been shy when it comes to their post-baby body and they have posted a slew of untouched photos with their baby.