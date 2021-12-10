‘Before The 90 Days’ Preview: Memphis Raves Over Her ‘Physical Chemistry’ With Hamza

In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ season 5 premiere, Memphis has ‘sexy time’ with Hamza while she’s in the shower.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days returns for season 5 on December 12. One of the new couples is Memphis and Hamza. They met online and look forward to seeing each other in person for the first time. Until then, Memphis and Hamza are trying to keep the spark alive in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the premiere.

Memphis prepares to get in the shower and FaceTimes Hamza. She asks if he wants to have “sexy time.” Hamza happily tells her that he does. “The physical chemistry that Hamza and I have when we’re video chatting is just like unbelievable,” Memphis admits.

She adds, “The only problem is we have a language barrier and sometimes it’s difficult to know what each other are saying. He speaks just a little bit of English, and I don’t speak any Arabic.” Memphis jokes that the only words that break the language barrier are “sexy time.”

Memphis leaves the shower curtain open so Hamza can watch via video while she showers. Hamza definitely likes what he sees. “Soon we will be together,” Hamza says to Memphis. Memphis reveals she’s ready to take “sexy time to a whole new level” when she flies to Tunisia the next week.

Memphis, 34, is a divorced single mom of two and met Hamza, a 28-year-old man from Tunisia, online eight months ago. Having had an unstable childhood, followed by a tumultuous dating history, Memphis has been searching for a consistent and reliable partner with whom to complete her family—and she found that in Hamza. After a few months of daily texts and video chats, Hamza proposed and Memphis said yes! Despite a significant language barrier and the skepticism of her friends and family, she is packing her bags and traveling to Tunisia with plans to get married on this trip. 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 5 will air at 8 p.m. on TLC.