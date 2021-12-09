Josh Duggar’s Mugshot — 1st Photo Of Disgraced Star After Guilty Verdict In Child Porn Case

Josh Duggar smiled in his mugshot photo, taken after a jury found the ex-reality star guilty of two charges related to child pornography on Dec. 9.

Josh Duggar‘s mugshot was released shortly after the 33-year-old was declared guilty of receiving and possessing child porn in Arkansas on December 9. Josh smiled in the mugshot, which was taken at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Fayetteville, Arkansas, while wearing a white collared shirt. The former 19 Kids and Counting star’s guilty verdict came after a seven-hour deliberation following the trial that began on Nov 30. The jury ultimately found Josh guilty of the two charges against him, and he now faces up to 20 years of prison and $250,000 in fines. His sentencing date has yet to be announced.

Josh was arrested on April 29 for allegedly downloading child pornography that depicts the sexual abuse of children under the ages of 12. Josh pleaded not guilty to the charges. The father-of-seven now remains behind bars and will next face a detention hearing on May 5 to determine whether he can be granted supervised release while he stands trial.

Ahead of the trail, Josh was barred from having contact with minors, including his nieces and nephews, but he was still given permission to spend time with his six kids: Maryella, 2, Mason, 4, Meredith, 6, Marcus, 8, Michael, 10, and Mackynzie, 12. His wife Anna Duggar gave birth to the couple’s seventh child, a daughter Madyson, on November 16.

Prior to this headline-making case, Josh gained attention in 2015, when TLC pulled 19 Kids and Counting over the news that he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. His parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, said he confessed to the molestation and apologized for it. He also publicly apologized for having a pornography addiction and for cheating on Anna, who has solidly stood by her husband amidst his latest legal issues.