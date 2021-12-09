See Pic

Josh Duggar’s Mugshot — 1st Photo Of Disgraced Star After Guilty Verdict In Child Porn Case

Michelle Duggar, left, is surrounded by her children and husband Jim Bob, second from left, after the birth of her 17th child in Rogers, Ark. From the rubble of TLC's canceled "19 Kids and Counting" now rises "Jill and Jessa: Counting On." The three specials will air Dec. 13, 20 and 27 the TLC network announced . These specials focus on Jill (Duggar) Dillard as she moves to Central America with her family for missionary work and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald starts a family of her own TV Duggar Sisters Specials, Rogers, USA
This photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. Former reality TV Star Josh Duggar is being held in a northwest Arkansas jail after being arrested, by federal authorities, but it's unclear what charges he may faceJosh Duggar Arrested, United States - 29 Apr 2021
Michelle and Jim-Bob Duggar at a book signing Conservative Political Action Committee annual convention in Washington, DC, America - 10 Feb 2012 Michelle and Jim-Bob Duggar, stars of TLC's '19 Kids & Counting'.
Josh Duggar Josh Duggar, executive director of FRC Action, speaks in favor the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Two of reality TV's Duggar sisters, Jill and Jessica Duggar, fondled by Josh Duggar say they weren't aware it had happened until he confessed and their parents told them about it. They talked about it with Fox News Channel's Megyn Kelly in an interview set to air Friday night, June 5, 2015 TV-Duggar Interview, Little Rock, USA View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Josh Duggar smiled in his mugshot photo, taken after a jury found the ex-reality star guilty of two charges related to child pornography on Dec. 9.

Josh Duggar‘s mugshot was released shortly after the 33-year-old was declared guilty of receiving and possessing child porn in Arkansas on December 9. Josh smiled in the mugshot, which was taken at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Fayetteville, Arkansas, while wearing a white collared shirt. The former 19 Kids and Counting star’s guilty verdict came after a seven-hour deliberation following the trial that began on Nov 30. The jury ultimately found Josh guilty of the two charges against him, and he now faces up to 20 years of prison and $250,000 in fines. His sentencing date has yet to be announced.

Josh Duggar’s mugshot at December 9, 2021 (Photo: Washington County, Arkansas Sheriff)

Josh was arrested on April 29 for allegedly downloading child pornography that depicts the sexual abuse of children under the ages of 12. Josh pleaded not guilty to the charges. The father-of-seven now remains behind bars and will next face a detention hearing on May 5 to determine whether he can be granted supervised release while he stands trial.

Ahead of the trail, Josh was barred from having contact with minors, including his nieces and nephews, but he was still given permission to spend time with his six kids: Maryella, 2, Mason, 4, Meredith, 6, Marcus, 8, Michael, 10, and Mackynzie, 12. His wife Anna Duggar gave birth to the couple’s seventh child, a daughter Madyson, on November 16.

Josh Duggar leaves a federal building in Arkansas on December 2, 2021 (Photo: The Sun/News Licensing/Mega)

Prior to this headline-making case, Josh gained attention in 2015, when TLC pulled 19 Kids and Counting over the news that he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. His parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, said he confessed to the molestation and apologized for it. He also publicly apologized for having a pornography addiction and for cheating on Anna, who has solidly stood by her husband amidst his latest legal issues.