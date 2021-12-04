See Pics

Cardi B Wears Skintight Mini Dress Covered In Jewels For Playboy Party At Art Basel

Cardi B shows off her ample curves in a sequin dress while arriving to PlayBoy x Big Bunny party at Casa Tua during Art Basel weekend in Miami Beach, Florida. 04 Dec 2021 Pictured: Cardi B. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA810870_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cardi B. arriving at the 'Thierry Mugler: Couturissime' exhibition opening held at the Museum of Fine Arts in Paris, France on September 28, 2021. Photo by Mireille Ampilhac/ABACAPRESS.COMPictured: Cardi BRef: SPL5261555 280921 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comUnited Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Cardi B poses up a storm out at Paris Fashion Week. 28 Sep 2021 Pictured: Cardi B. Photo credit: Neil Warner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA791548_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.

Cardi B stole the spotlight in a dazzling display of diamonds as she took over the swanky Playboy soiree!

Party time! Cardi B had heads turning when she arrived to the Playboy x Big Bunny party in Miami Beach on Dec. 3. The swanky event, part of the celebrity-packed Art Basel, certainly brought out the best in the 29-year-old “WAP” rapper as she showed off her flawless fashion prowess in a bejeweled mini dress. Dripping in diamonds, Cardi paired the dazzling, skintight number with a plethora of gemstone bracelets, rings and a sparking watch.

Cardi B arrives at the Playboy x Big Bunny party in Miami Beach on Dec. 3. (MEGA)

In an obvious nod to the party’s host, Cardi accessorized the high-end look with a gigantic diamond necklace that sported the iconic Playboy bunny logo. But she didn’t stop there, as the mother of two brought along a clutch in the shape of a Playboy magazine. Nice move, Cardi! With her glamorous dark locks cascading over her shoulders, the Grammy winner topped off the shimmering display in a pair of silver open-toed heels.

Cardi had every reason to be in the party mood as she was just named Playboy’s creative director. A day before the Art Basel soiree, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker took to her Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans as she introduced herself as the “first ever Creative Director In Residence” at the iconic magazine. “Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know yall are going to love what we put together,” she added. “I’m startin this party right as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from Playboy coming soon!! We’re going to have soooooo much fun.”

The rapper showed off her flawless fashion prowess in a bejeweled mini dress. (MEGA)

The singer also gushed about her dream job in a press release, saying, “I can’t believe this is real. For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already – I can’t wait!”

With her new position at Playboy, Cardi will be flexing her skills as a hard working mother of two. In September, Cardi welcomed a beautiful baby boy, her second child with rapper Offset. The couple are also parents to Kulture Kiari Cephus, who was born in July 2018.