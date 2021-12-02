See Pic

Aaron Carter Cuddles Newborn Baby Boy Prince After Split With Fiancée Melanie Martin — Photo

Aaron Carter Pop 2000 Tour, H-E-B Center, Texas, USA - 17 May 2019
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Aaron Carter buys a pack of cigarettes, milk, and juice at a gas station after the singer, 31, took to Instagram last Thursday to post a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed. Pictured: Aaron Carter BACKGRID USA 18 NOVEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: WAGO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Aaron Carter Aaron Carter performs at Flamingo Go Pool, Las Vegas, USA - 15 Apr 2017 International Pop Sensation Aaron Carter Performs at Flamingo Go Pool
CARTER Aaron Carter, foreground, and his brother Nick Carter, who is a member of The Backstreet Boys perform together at Z100's Zootopia 2002 concert at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J ZOOTOPIA, EAST RUTHERFORD, USA View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Co-parenting: Aaron Carter cuddles with newborn son Prince in a new photo following his split from Melanie Martin.

Daddy’s boy: Aaron Carter shared a new selfie with his son Prince, whom he welcomed with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin in November. The singer, 33, cuddles with his newborn in the photo shared on Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 2, calling him a “daddy’s boy” in the caption.

Aaron shared the news of his firstborn’s arrival on Instagram on Nov. 22, sharing a photo of himself cutting the umbilical cord. The singer shared that Melanie underwent an emergency C-section after 13 hours in labor but was in good health. “Thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here,” he captioned the post. “Prince is precious I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone.”

Ahead of Prince’s arrival, Aaron spoke to TMZ and confirmed his son’s name, explaining that it was a tribute to his late friend Michael Jackson. He told the outlet that the late singer, known as the King of Pop, used to refer to him as the Prince of Pop. A week after Prince’s birth, Aaron announced that he and Melanie split.

aaron carter and melanie martin
Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

In a series of tweets on Nov. 30, Aaron, who is estranged from his family, said Melanie had been “communicating” with his sister Angel. (Aaron has seven siblings, including singer Nick Carter.) “Due to personal reason Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Aaron tweeted. “There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex fiancé [sic] ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court.”

The singer claimed his “conniving” and “deceiving” family “tried to put me in prison” and “get a conservatorship on me in court” in a follow-up tweet. Writing that he felt “devastated” and “betrayed,” Aaron said that he and Melanie would “continue to make Prince our priority during this difficult time.”

Prior to their separation, Aaron documented the first several days of parenthood on Instagram. The singer shared a video of the trio watching the holiday film Jack Frost by a cozy fireplace, and later, a photo of a sleeping Prince in a Thor onesie. “My little thunder god Prince wearing his THOR Onesie his daddies favorite character,” he captioned the post.