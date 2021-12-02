Aaron Carter Cuddles Newborn Baby Boy Prince After Split With Fiancée Melanie Martin — Photo

Co-parenting: Aaron Carter cuddles with newborn son Prince in a new photo following his split from Melanie Martin.

Daddy’s boy: Aaron Carter shared a new selfie with his son Prince, whom he welcomed with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin in November. The singer, 33, cuddles with his newborn in the photo shared on Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 2, calling him a “daddy’s boy” in the caption.

Aaron shared the news of his firstborn’s arrival on Instagram on Nov. 22, sharing a photo of himself cutting the umbilical cord. The singer shared that Melanie underwent an emergency C-section after 13 hours in labor but was in good health. “Thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here,” he captioned the post. “Prince is precious I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone.”

Ahead of Prince’s arrival, Aaron spoke to TMZ and confirmed his son’s name, explaining that it was a tribute to his late friend Michael Jackson. He told the outlet that the late singer, known as the King of Pop, used to refer to him as the Prince of Pop. A week after Prince’s birth, Aaron announced that he and Melanie split.

In a series of tweets on Nov. 30, Aaron, who is estranged from his family, said Melanie had been “communicating” with his sister Angel. (Aaron has seven siblings, including singer Nick Carter.) “Due to personal reason Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Aaron tweeted. “There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex fiancé [sic] ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court.”

The singer claimed his “conniving” and “deceiving” family “tried to put me in prison” and “get a conservatorship on me in court” in a follow-up tweet. Writing that he felt “devastated” and “betrayed,” Aaron said that he and Melanie would “continue to make Prince our priority during this difficult time.”

Prior to their separation, Aaron documented the first several days of parenthood on Instagram. The singer shared a video of the trio watching the holiday film Jack Frost by a cozy fireplace, and later, a photo of a sleeping Prince in a Thor onesie. “My little thunder god Prince wearing his THOR Onesie his daddies favorite character,” he captioned the post.