See Pics

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Kids Help Them Host Food Drive On Thanksgiving Weekend – Photos

@CelebCandidly / MEGA
Us Actors Jennifer Lopez (l) and Ben Affleck (r) Watch the Pre-game Ceremony Before the Start of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees 11 October 2003 at Fenway Park in Boston Ma the Best-of-seven Series is Tied 1-1 Usa Baseball Alcs - Oct 2003
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren't too shy to flaunt their love for the world. The two lovebirds couldn't keep their hands to themselves as JLO held on tight to Ben while waiting outside. They spent the evening enjoying a romantic dinner date at Spagos Restaurant in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 28 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren't too shy to flaunt their love for the world. The two lovebirds couldn't keep their hands to themselves as JLO held on tight to Ben while waiting outside. They spent the evening enjoying a romantic dinner date at Spagos Restaurant in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 28 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hold hands as they arrive at a music studio in Los Angeles. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 27 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 58 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Before Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s family sat down to Thanksgiving dinner, the couple – and their kids – helped out those in need with a holiday food drive.

With Thanksgiving being a season of gratitude, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez took a moment to give back to those less fortunate than them. Over the holiday weekend, Ben, 49, and J.Lo, 52, hosted a food drive for Rise Against Hunter at his home in Pacific Palisades. In the photos of the food drive, Ben and Jen unloaded a truck packed with food, hauling in 50-pound bags of rice. Both Jen and Ben rolled up their sleeves – metaphorically in Jen’s case, as she opted for a beige turtleneck – to move some goods, with Ben even slinging two backs over his shoulders at a time. They had some help from Ben’s daughters, Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, as well as J.Lo’s 13-year-old daughter, Emme.

Jennifer and her twins – Emme and Max arrived in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Nov. 24) before the big day. The three arrived via a private plane and boarded a car. J.Lo rocked a heavy fur coat, having come filming The Mother in British Columbia, Canada. This was the first Thanksgiving since “Bennifer 2.0,” aka when Ben and Jen decided to give love a second chance. The two began dating in Spring 2021, following the end of Jennifer’s engagement to Alex Rodriguez. The couple has taken their love from Miami to St. Tropez and back again.

(@CelebCandidly / MEGA)

For Thanksgiving, however, the couple decided on Ben’s home in L.A. The two decided to turn this holiday into a “family affair,” blending their kids for the holiday. Their plans also included Ben’s ex,  Jennifer Garner. Ben and Jennifer “have been able to figure out their schedules to co-parent to their best intentions, and with that in mind, everyone is going to be seeing each other this holiday weekend,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. That meant her and Ben’s kids – Violet, Seraphina, and 9-year-old Samuel – would get a chance to spend time with both their mom and dad.

Related Gallery

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Out With Each Other's Kids -- See Photos

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez lands in Los Angeles with her kids Max and Emme for Thanksgiving with Ben Affleck.Pictured: Jennifer LopezBACKGRID USA 24 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hollywood, CA - Ben Affleck and girlfriend Jennifer Lopez bring their kids to see Hamilton at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood. Ben's mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, also joined Bennifer for the Friday night outing! Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Ben Affleck is seen going to local bookstore, BookHampton in East Hampton, New York with Jennifer Lopez' daughter. Emme looked sad to find out that the store was already closed. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Emme Maribel Muniz Ref: SPL5236935 060721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

With Thanksgiving in the books – and its leftovers filling up the fridge – Christmas is right around the corner. Whether or not J.Lo and her kids spend it with Ben and his brood remains to be seen. If such is the case, don’t expect any drama between J.Lo and Jennifer. The two have adjusted to being in each other’s worlds. The two Jens joined Ben and all of their children for some Halloween trick-or-treating. “There was [not] and will never be any weirdness when Jen and [J.Lo] are in the same room,” a source told HollywoodLife about the Halloween adventure. “They are adults, and when it comes to what is important, useless drama is not on that list.”