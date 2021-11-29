Britney Spears Reveals She’s Finally On The ‘Right Medication’ After 13-Year Conservatorship

After claiming she was forced to take medications like lithium under her conservatorship, which made her feel ‘drunk,’ Britney Spears says she’s now on the ‘right medication.’

Britney Spears is continuing to revel in the termination of her conservatorship. The pop star, 39, reflected on her legal journey and revealed she was now on the “right medication” in an Instagram post shared on Monday, Nov. 29.

The singer reflected on the “shift” after a judge terminated her conservatorship, put in place in 2008, in a Los Angeles court on Nov. 12, giving her control of her person and estate. “That beautiful … nice … and warm fucking fuzzy feeling when you’ve been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it’s finally here !!!!” Britney captioned a photo of a cozy holiday fireplace.

“Lighting my candles sure is a joy folks,” she continued. “And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful ESPECIALLY when you’re on the right medication just a month ago !!!!” Britney added that it feels “so good” to “BE HERE and be PRESENT,” sans “doctor or conservatorship people.”

“Since I can actually PRAY now hopefully in just 3 months there will be a shift for me … I mean who knows,” she continued, ending the post with a Snoop Dogg quote. “I’m not gonna thank anyone I’m gonna pull a @snoopdogg and say I thank ME for believing in ME,” Britney wrote.

The termination of Britney’s 13-year long conservatorship came after her estranged father Jamie, 69, was suspended as a co-conservator in September, a role he held since the legal arrangement was put in place in 2008. In her first court hearing in June, Britney called for the removal of her father, later declaring that she wanted to press charges against him for conservatorship abuse.

Among the many disturbing allegations, Britney said the people behind her conservatorship forced her to take medications that she did not want to take, including lithium, for not “cooperating” with their rules. “After I said no to Vegas, my therapist sat me down in a room and said he had a million phone calls about how I was not cooperating in rehearsals, and I haven’t been taking my medication,” Britney said in court. “All this was false. He immediately, the next day, put me on lithium out of nowhere.”

“He took me off my normal meds I’ve been on for five years. And lithium is a very, very strong and completely different medication compared to what I was used to,” Britney continued. “You can go mentally impaired if you take too much, if you stay on it longer than five months. But he put me on that and I felt drunk. . . I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad really about anything. I told him I was scared, and my doctor had me on six different nurses with this new medication, come to my home, stay with me to monitor me on this new medication, which I never wanted to be on to begin with.”

After her conservatorship was terminated, Britney thanked her fans in a Nov. 16 Instagram video. “My voice was muted and threatened for so long and I wasn’t able to speak up or say anything,” Britney said. “Because of you, I honestly think you guys saved my life in a way, 100 per cent.”