Scott Disick Wants To Find ‘The One’ & A ‘Substantial Relationship’ After Ex Kourtney Kardashian Moved On

Scott Disick ‘is over it’ when it comes to casual dating and ‘would love’ to find a lasting romance ‘in the upcoming year.’ Get EXCLUSIVE details here.

Scott Disick, 38, is ready to find the girl he’s meant to be with. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has had his fair share of relationships over the years but now that his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 42, is engaged to Travis Barker, 46, he’s ready to find that special someone and settle down as well.

“Scott is starting to think more and more that he wants to find the one,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Granted, Kourtney was the one for a long time in his eyes, but as everyone has seen, they never sealed things with marriage and now that is long over. Speaking of things being over, Scott is over it when it comes to dating because though he has fun times, it seems to lead to nothing more than a fling.”

“He sees all his friends, his ex and everyone else finding love which is making him envious of having that for himself,” the insider continued. “The main problem is that it is hard for him to find someone because there is a lot of baggage that he even admits is something of a crutch for people to take the plunge and get involved with him. He wants to find something substantial in a relationship and in the upcoming year he would love for it to happen as he doesn’t always want to be dating.”

Scott was most recently seen hanging out with his ex Christine Burke, whom he dated on and off back in 2016. They sparked romance rumors when they were photographed leaving a dinner date at Nobu restaurant in Malibu on Nov. 26. They were also seen on a different dinner date at Nobu earlier this month, so it definitely seems like they’re reconnecting as friends at the very least!

Christine isn’t the only beauty Scott’s been seen with lately though. He and Brooklyn Beckham‘s ex Hana Cross hung out on Nov. 9 and in Oct., he met up with the model Elizabeth Grace Lindley. It’s unclear if any of these hangouts will lead to something down the line but we can’t wait to find out!