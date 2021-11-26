Watch

Kim Kardashian & North West, 8, Indulge In Thanksgiving ‘Spa Day’ Before Dancing With Penelope, 9

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

TikTok stars in the making! Kim Kardashian and North West posted 14 videos to kickstart their fresh account, including a golf ride, appearance by Penelope Disick, Thanksgiving dinner and more!

Kim Kardashian, 41, and North West, 8, are about to own TikTok! The SKIMS founder and her eldest daughter launched a brand new account dubbed “@kimandnorth” on Thursday, Nov. 25 to take fans behind-the-scenes into their sweet relationship. Kim and North started with a slew of posts — 14 to be exact — as they documented their Thanksgiving, which kicked off with an at-home spa day.

@kimandnorth

♬ original sound – Iv

It turns out North is a fan of aunt Kylie Jenner‘s Kylie Skin line, as she had an entire counter full of the products, including her clay Detox Skin Mask, face oils, Hyaluronic Acid Serum, and plenty more. “Spa day,” the video simply read with a glittering heart emoji as music played over top. Kim sported a pair of sunglasses towards the end of the clip, as she and Kim flashed up both hand as a lyric said, “10 out of 10.”

@kimandnorth

♬ Stuck in the Middle – Tai Verdes

Next up, the ladies wished their followers “Happy Thanksgiving” as they showed off pumpkins and other festive fall decor outside. “Me and Northie,” a follow-up video read, featuring the two driving around on a golf cart. “Going on a golf cart ride,” they announced in unison, as Kim showed off her two braided look and signature nude makeup.

@kimandnorth

♬ California Gurls – Katy Perry

North’s BFF/cousin Penelope Disick, 9, also popped in for a cameo! The two girls danced to “California Gurls” by Katy Perry, which included P “pulling” North into the frame to take the stage. North is already such a star, just like her rapper dad Kanye West, 44! A sneak peak of some Christmas decor could be seen behind them, as the countdown to the big day is already on with just four weeks to go. Earlier in the day, the gals filmed another TikTok video posted by Kourtney Kardashian, 42, as they lip synched to Willow SmithTyler Cole, and THE ANXIETY’s song “Meet Me At Our Spot.”

@kimandnorth

♬ TWINNEM – Coi Leray

The new TikTok account from Kim comes just days after she stepped out with new beau Pete Davidson, 28, for a romantic dinner date at Italian hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. The two weren’t shy about showing PDA as they held hands while heading into the restaurant, smiling for the cameras outside.