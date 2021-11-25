See Pics

Harry Connick Jr. Looks Nearly Unrecognizable As Bald Daddy Warbucks At Macy’s Parade

Harry Connick Jr.
NBC
"Ada Twist, Scientist" by Netflix balloon during the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 25, 2021 in New York.95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, New York, USA - 25 Nov 2021
Participants attend the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 25, 2021 in New York. 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, New York, USA - 25 Nov 2021
Girls5eva- Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, New York, USA - 25 Nov 2021
Girls5eva - Busy Philipps 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, New York, USA - 25 Nov 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Harry Connick Jr. had us doing a double-take while performing during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. He was completely bald playing Daddy Warbucks in his ‘Annie Live!’ performance.

Harry Connick Jr. helped kick off the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with an incredible performance alongside the cast of Annie Live! Harry was nearly unrecognizable as bald billionaire Daddy Warbucks in front of the Macy’s department store in New York City. The singer sported a bald cap to complete his Daddy Warbucks transformation.

Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. in a bald cap to play Daddy Warbucks. (NBC)

Harry and Celina Smith, who will play Annie in the upcoming live musical event, performed an epic musical number for paradegoers and millions of viewers at home. They showed up in a fancy car and proceeded to show off their amazing vocals. Celina finished off the performance with a breathtaking version of “Tomorrow.” Celina is just 12 years old!

The former American Idol judge admitted that he may shave his head for the December 2 performance and not use a bald cap. “I haven’t made up my mind for the actual show,” he told Vanity Fair. “For the press photos, I had a bald cap on, but we’ll see what happens with the show. The problem is I have other things going on, and it’s kind of hard to do those things with a bald head. It takes so long for your hair to grow back. But we’ll see when it comes.”

Jill Goodacre, Harry Connick Jr. Jill Goodacre, left, and Harry Connick Jr. pose atop a star during a ceremony honoring Harry Connick Jr. with a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Los Angeles Harry Connick Jr. Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Oct 2019
Harry Connick Jr., attends the world premiere of Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center on Monday, Oct. 28, in New York World Premiere of Apple's "The Morning Show", New York, USA - 28 Oct 2019
Jill Goodacre, Harry Connick Jr. Jill Goodacre, left, and Harry Connick Jr. attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition, in New York 2018 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, USA - 07 May 2018

Harry and Celina are starring alongside Taraji P. Henson, Nicole Scherzinger, and Megan Hilty in NBC’s Annie Live!, which will air on December 2. This live production of the award-winning musical follows in the footsteps of NBC’s past live musical events such as Grease Live!, Peter Pan Live!, and The Sound of Music Live!

Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr.’s normal hair length. (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

The cast and crew have been working around the clock to get ready for the live performance. Jane Krakowski was initially cast as Lily St. Regis but was forced to drop out after getting diagnosed with a breakthrough cast of COVID-19. Megan stepped in just a few weeks before the December 2 performance. When it comes to live productions, the show must go on!