See Pics

Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Sami Rocks Sparkly Cross Wrap Halter Top At Harry Styles Concert — Photos

charlie sheen
Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock (10199613cc) Charlie Sheen 'Loose Women' TV show, London, UK - 11 Apr 2019 EXCLUSIVE CELEB CHAT: HOLLYWOOD ROYALTY CHARLIE SHEEN IS HERE! Today's guest is the Golden Globe award-winning actor best known for appearing in a string of Hollywood movies like Platoon and Wall Street, and TV sitcoms such as Spin City, Two and a Half Men and Anger Management. Off screen though, his personal life spiralled out of control, hitting the headlines for substance abuse and bizarre interviews. Charlie joins us today to take a look back on his chequered past, to reflect on his road to recovery and share his hopes for the future.
*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Charlie Sheen goes on a grocery run after his recent win in the court ruling that he no longer needs to pay child support. His ex-wife Denise Richards recently mentioned that she was 'blindsided' by the ruling! Shot on 10/06/21.Pictured: Charlie SheenBACKGRID USA 8 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Charlie Sheen was pictured leaving CVS Pharmacy looking very healthy in Malibu.Pictured: Charlie SheenBACKGRID USA 14 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Charlie Sheen attended the Billie Eilish concert at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles with daughter Sam Sheen. During the security checkpoint Charlie removed a clear container from his pockets containing colored tablets. Charlie's daughter Sam wore a vintage Nirvana t-shirt for the outing. 11 Jul 2019 Pictured: Charlie Sheen shows the security clear container with colored tablets at the Billie Eilish concert. Photo credit: ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA464430_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
News Writer

Sami Sheen channeled her inner Harry Styles with a sparkly top and pant set at the singer’s ‘Love On Tour’ in Los Angeles.

Sami Sheen rocked a sparkly wrap halter top and pant set at Harry Styles’ concert in Los Angeles. The 17-year-old daughter of actor Charlie Sheen and ex-wife Denise Richards posed with a colorful Pride flag outside of The Forum in an Instagram post shared on Monday, Nov. 22.

The teen is among a handful of stars that got tickets for Harry’s “Love on Tour” at the Forum. The British Grammy winner, 27, performed at the venue for a total of three days. Natalia Bryant and pal Iris Apatow attended night one, while Lizzo and BTS famously attended night two, breaking the internet with their viral selfie together from the show.

At the 2021 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, BTS dished on the “very fun” night with the “Rumors” rapper while chatting with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. “We shared phone numbers,” J-Hope said, while RM added that they would be “so open” to collaborating with Lizzo, adding, “She’s so fire.”

Sami’s night out comes after she moved in with dad Charlie, 56, in October. A source previously told HollywoodLife that Denise, 50, was “saddened” by the choice, one marked by Sami’s discontent with her mother’s rules. “Sami is a teenager who didn’t like her mother’s rules,” the source said. “Like any mother and household, there are rules in Denise’s. She and Charlie have different rules and styles of parenting.”

Charlie Sheen, Denise Richards
Denise Richards and then-husband Charlie Sheen (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards -- Pics Of The Former Couple

Actor Charlie Sheen, ex-wife Denise Richards and their two daughters promote Charlie's new television series Anger Management during a baseball game between the New York Yankees and New York Mets on June 23, 2012 at CitiField in the Queens borough of New York City. Pictured: Charlie Sheen Ref: SPL1178029 240612 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Actor Charlie Sheen is seen out on Valentines Day with his ex wife Denise Richards and their two daughters. Interesting that Denise would spend Valentines with Charlie instead of with her boyfriend Richie Sambora. Pictured: Charlie Sheen,Denise Richards,Charlie Sheen Denise Richards Ref: SPL1069255 140207 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards 11TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 05 FEB 2005

The source added, “Denise is incredibly saddened by all of this, but knows she is doing her best as a mother.” Denise and Charlie were married between 2002 and 2006. They also share daughter Lola, 16, together, who continues to live with both of her parents. Denise is also mom to adopted daughter Eloise, 10. Charlie’s rep confirmed the move to Page Six, releasing a statement that read, “Sam’s amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We’re having a ball.”

After Sami moved in with her father, a judge granted Charlie’s request to stop paying Denise child support. When approached by press as he left the courtroom following the ruling, the actor called the outcome “fair.” Charlie told Us Weekly, “I think what transpired today is extremely fair. It speaks to not just today, but it speaks historically to that same fairness.”