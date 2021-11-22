See Pics

Pete Davidson’s Ex Phoebe Dynevor Hits The Town With KarJenner Pal Jaden Smith For Night Out

Malibu, CA - Jaden Smith seems to have gotten cozy with Pete Davidson's ex, Phoebe Dynevor, because they are seen leaving together from a Louis Vuitton party held at Nobu in Malibu. **SHOT ON 11/19/2021** Pictured: Jaden Smith, Phoebe Dynevor BACKGRID USA 21 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Days after Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian confirmed their romance with some tender PDA, his ex, Phoebe Dynevor, was spotted hanging out with Kendell Jenner’s bestie, Jaden Smith, in Malibu.

California may be the third-largest state in the United States, but Hollywood is one small world, after all. Phoebe Dynevor was spotted exiting a star-studded Louis Vuitton party at Nobu Malibu on Friday (Nov. 19). As the 26-year-old Bridgeton star took her leave from the bash – an event thrown by the brand’s creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière – she was photographed with Jaden Smith by her side. Usually, Jaden, 23, and Phoebe hanging out would be merely a case of two young stars enjoying a Friday together. But, considering that he’s close friends with Kendall Jenner and her ex, Pete Davidson, just recently began dating Kim Kardashian, it’s another example of how worlds often collide within Los Angeles.

Jaden Smith and Phoebe Dynevor (BACKGRID)

If Phoebe felt awkward hanging with a KarJenner pal after Pete, 28, and Kim, 41, confirmed their relationship, she didn’t show it. The actress was rather glamorous for that night out in Malibu. She wore a pair of sequined pants, a midriff-bearing black top, an equally sparkly jacket, and a pair of fierce black pumps. Jaden kept is relatively more casual – for Jaden, at least. The son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith sported a pair of jeans bearing the word “Transitions” – a piece from Louis Vuitton – as well as a motorcycle jacket that many would describe as “eclectic luxe” with all the different colors and textures on it.

(BACKGRID)

Phoebe and Pete dated for roughly six months before they went their separate ways in August. The PDA-filled summer fling didn’t last beyond the season, and the distance between them didn’t help. Pete got involved in his career, “and she is doing the same,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “[Plus], with [the] pandemic [affecting people] getting around, it just happened to be a hassle in between all the fun they had.” The relationship just ran its course, and there were “no ill feelings” between them at the end.

Pete and Kim recently elevated their status from “rumored” to confirm with a pair of photos. First, Pete posed alongside Kim, Kris Jenner, and Flavor Flav while wearing matching pajamas. “Celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday,” Flav captioned the Nov. 17 Instagram post, which included a photo of Pete wearing Flav’s iconic clock. Then, on the following day, Kim and Pete were photographed holding hands while out in Palm Springs. With Pete planning to make the upcoming winter holidays the best ones ever for Kim, expect more PDA before 2021 is over.