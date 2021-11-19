‘4400’ Star Joseph David-Jones On How The Reboot Is A ‘Remedy’ For How The Original Series Ended

The ‘4400’ reboot is in full swing. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Joseph David-Jones about his love for the original series, the reboot taking on a ‘whole new life,’ and more.

Joseph David-Jones stars as Jharrel in the new CW series 4400, which is currently in the midst of its first season. For the actor, the world of 4400 is familiar to him, given his relationship with the original series in the past. Joseph spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and opened up about his love for the show.

“My family watched this show religiously when I was a kid,” Joseph told HollywoodLife. It was like one of the shows that we watched as a family. We would watch this, Lost, and Prison Break. It was so long in-between seasons and everything, and then the writer’s strike happened with the last one. I felt like we never got the ending that we deserved with the show, and it was great to be a part of the reboot that can sort of remedy that.”

The CW series is a reboot, but Joseph stresses that it’s the “same concept” as the original series but builds on it. “It takes the concept and uses that as a way to show commentary in our world today,” Joseph said. “It’s crazy that they were able to do this with the sci-fi concept. I really love the concept of The 4400 to begin with, but it takes on a whole new life within the sci-fi universe and everything.”

From the start, Joseph was drawn to Jharrel’s righteousness. He was excited to see how his character would evolve over the course of the season.

“I feel like a lot of people relate to him because of how grounded he is and how earnest he is in his desire to help people and do the right thing,” Joseph explained. But a lot of time, when you’re in a system that is telling you to do one thing, it’s hard to know what the right thing is. I was interested to see how they were going to have him navigate that and how to navigate that myself within the choices I was making.” The series airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on The CW.