Whitney Port Reveals Her Pregnancy Is No Longer ‘Viable’: ‘We Are Pretty Upset’

Whitney Port and husband Tim Rosenman shared a rough pregnancy update amid their first trimester in an emotional new YouTube video.

Whitney Port shared a tough update about her pregnancy in a new video. The 36-year-old TV personality and her husband Tim Rosenman uploaded a new reaction YouTube to a season six episode of The Hills on Wednesday, Nov. 17. The couple wrote that it was a “tough video today” in the “about” section of the video, revealing that they recently found out that their pregnancy “is not viable.”

“We are pretty upset but have been through this before and will be ok,” the bio continued. “We did not know at the time of filming and still wanted to get this out to you guys today.” About five minutes into the clip, Tim, 42, says they don’t have any baby updates but will once the video airs. The clip then cuts to the added update, where Tim reveals that their doctor did not hear their baby’s heartbeat amid the first trimester.

“Last week the baby had doubled and he heard the heartbeat and then this week, there was no beat,” a visibly distraught Whitney explained. The Hills alum said a recent ultrasound made it seem like there was “no embryo” and her yolk sac had been thin, indicating that the baby had not been “healthy in the beginning.” Whitney added, “We were obviously really hopeful and I thought it was just going to continue to grow.”

Whitney announced she and Tim were expecting in a YouTube video shared on Nov. 3. The two also share son Sonny, 4, together. She told her viewers it was “likely another unhealthy pregnancy” due to her past miscarriages in the emotional video. Whitney has experienced two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy, an early form of a miscarriage that occurs when a fertilized egg doesn’t fully implant on the uterus. While the two were initially “scared” for the baby’s health, the video featured a promising update from several days later: a detected embryo and heartbeat.

In an interview with PEOPLE published on Nov. 16, Whitney admitted it was difficult to accept pregnancy congratulations considering her past experiences. “It’s so hard for me to even accept a ‘congratulations’ just because I’m still so early in the game,” she said. “I’m still in my first trimester, which I know is something that not a lot of people really share this early on. Everything is still touch and go week by week as women know when they’re going through pregnancy. The first trimester, really anything can happen.”