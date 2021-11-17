Britney Spears Is House Hunting & Looking For More Privacy After Judge Ends Conservatorship

Britney Spears is headed to the hills — the Hidden Hills, that is, as she goes on the hunt for a potentially more private home after winning her freedom from her 13-year-long conservatorship.

Britney Spears wants to be left alone! The 39-year-old is reportedly house hunting in Hidden Hills after being bombarded by paparazzi who position themselves outside her home for a good snap. As a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife, the California community would provide a safer locale for the pop star where photographers can’t wait right outside the gates of her home.

“Although the conservatorship has been terminated, Britney’s life has not ‘gone back to normal’ as some people might envision,” the source revealed. “She’s able to enjoy her freedom for the first time in 13 years, but at the same time her life doesn’t look all that different yet. Although Britney is spotted coming and going as she pleases, she doesn’t really leave her car even when she is heading out for a drive, or to run an errand.” The insider shared that even though the “Stronger” star knows she’ll be in the limelight “no matter what she does,” she’s still searching for a more private way of being.

“Even though one option might be to move somewhere remote where she has a greater sense of privacy, Britney doesn’t have any such plans at the moment,” the source went on, revealing that there’s still so much to “get adjusted to” for Britney in the wake of her conservatorship battle and ultimate triumph. “Although both of Britney’s sons will be 18 in just a couple years, she feels the need to stay local for the time being,” the insider went on, noting how the Hidden Hills quest is a consideration, but still not in stone just yet.

Britney’s conservatorship finally ended on Nov. 12 after a 13-year legal arrangement under the supervision of her father, Jamie Spears, 69, who served as the conservator over her person and estate. Britney has sense tasted her first inklings of freedom, although per the above understanding of her lack of privacy, she’s done things as remotely as possible so as to distance herself from an overload of unwanted attention. On Oct. 27, the “Me Against the Music” singer took off to a private island via helicopter with fiancé Sam Asghari, 27, enjoying her newfound life as a free woman away from the press and the stress.