Hailey Baldwin Rocks A Crop Top & Necklace With Justin Bieber’s Initials On It In Miami — Photos

Hailey Baldwin channeled ’90s fashion with a crop top, baggy denim jeans, and a necklace with her husband’s initials.

Hailey Baldwin accessorized with an ode to husband Justin Bieber while in Miami. The 24-year-old model stepped out with a necklace of the singer’s initials on Friday, Nov. 12. She wore a white crop top and baggy denim jeans as she made her way into a black car, completing the look with an olive bucket hat and sunglasses.

Hailey arrived in Florida to attend a friend’s wedding. Her model friends Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner were also on the guest list, as evidenced in their Instagram Stories. They were joined by singer-songwriter and designer Jesse Jo Stark, who chronicled the festivities on her Instagram Story.

The artist shared a series of photos of Hailey and Kendall seated together at the wedding reception, which were re-shared by Hailey. It’s unclear if husband Justin, 27, joined her for the wedding. The outing comes after Hailey opened up about how “difficult” it had been to help Justin through his past sobriety journey. (The singer has long been vocal about his past struggles with drug use.)

“There’s a lot of addiction that runs in my family, not even just my dad, but a lot of other people on that side of my family struggle with a lot of different things,” Hailey said while on the Victoria’s Secret podcast VS Voices on Nov. 10. “He was always extremely open about why being sober worked for him and why we needed to be sober and what alcoholic behavior looks like, and why that comes out,” she said of dad Stephen Baldwin.

She explained that her experiences with her father’s addiction helped play a role in how she navigated her husband’s journey. “When I was talking before about working on a lot of stuff when we first got married, I think that was a part of it too,” Hailey said. “Looking back on times of drug use and being in some dark spaces and having to kind of go back there was extremely difficult.”

She continued, “I’ve had times where I would get nervous [speaking to Justin]: ‘Are you okay to do this? Because you did have a time in your life where it was not OK for you and it was a dark time for you.'” Hailey added, “But he has very good self-awareness when it comes to that and is very open about it and that’s all I can really ask for.” The two wed in September 2018, and have spoken candidly about how the first year of marriage was tough.

“There was just lack of trust,” Justin told GQ of that “rough” first year of marriage in an April interview. “There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared.’” Now, things are better: “We’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories. And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to.”