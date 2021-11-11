Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Stroll Through NYC Holding Hands As She Debuts Darker Hair

The acting couple enjoyed a refreshing autumn walk to kick off their day in New York City. The pair looked so in love, while they went hand-in-hand.

Fall is in the air! Blake Lively showed off a fresh new hair color, as she went for a walk with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, on Thursday November 11. The 34-year-old Gossip Girl star looked like she’d darkened her hair, as it was a beautiful brunette color, for the fall, as the pair enjoyed the romantic morning stroll. The pair seem like their enjoying plenty of time, as the 45-year-old Deadpool star takes a sabbatical from acting.

Other than the gorgeous, autumn-ready hair, Blake looked amazing in fall fashion. She rocked a gray jacket with a matching skirt, along with a pair of black boots and matching tights. Ryan was similarly prepared for chilly morning air, when he sported a navy blue hoodie with a matching vest and pair of jeans, plus a pair of sneakers, as he held his wife’s hand.

Besides the relaxing stroll, it seems like both Ryan and Blake are having a great time in New York. Ryan was a guest on The Tonight Show on Wednesday November 10, where he shocked host Jimmy Fallon, by trading places with Will Ferrell, who filled in for Ryan on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Besides trading places with the comedy icon, Ryan poked some fun at Jimmy’s expense, when the host asked how Blake and his three kids are. “Blake is great. The sex is totally normal,” Ryan quipped, as Jimmy noted he didn’t plan on asking about something so personal. The Free Guy star just kept playing. “Pump the sex brakes, Jimmy,” he responded.

Joking aside, Ryan has gushed over his wife in recent interviews. “Falling in love is great, but do you like each other?” he told Entertainment Tonight. “We’ve always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other. So yeah, I’m lucky to have a buddy in that.” Ryan also told HollywoodLife that he was looking forward to some time off from acting to spend with Blake and their kids. “My goal in taking a break is to spend as much quality time with my kids at this age as possible,” he said.