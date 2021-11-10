‘Gossip Girl’ Part 2 Trailer: Zoya Declares Julian Is ‘Nothing’ To Her After That Obie Betrayal

‘Gossip Girl’ is giving us a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. After a 3-months long hiatus, the show is returning for Part 2 with more lies, more drama, and more scandal.

Happy Thanksgiving to all the Gossip Girl fans out there! Gossip Girl makes its highly-anticipated return on November 25 with a brand-new episode. Part 2 picks up right in the thick of the drama and addresses the fallout of Julian and Obie’s scandalous reunion.

“Sometimes good people do bad things and don’t realize until it’s too late. What happened was just an echo… we’re friends,” Julian tells Obie. He replies, “Friends do not do what we did.”

It appears that Zoya eventually finds out that her own sister hooked up with her boyfriend, who also happens to be her sister’s ex-boyfriend. This might just be what breaks little Zoya. “We’re not sisters. We’re not friends. We’re nothing. There’s no coming back from this,” Zoya says to Julian.

Elsewhere in Manhattan, it looks like Audrey, Max, and Aki are embracing that throuple life. However, things get complicated between them, and Aki even suggests an “intervention.” All three of them end up exploring new romantic interests in the second half of the season.

The teachers also get way more than they bargained for when Gossip Girl starts getting a lot of media attention. Is Kate going to be handing over the GG reins to someone else? That’s a secret this trailer is not telling.

The last episode ended with a number of jaw-dropping twists. After her mom’s scary hospitalization, Audrey decided to thank Aki and Max for their support in a very sexy way. She invited them over and proceeded to initiate a threesome, which they were happy to take part in.

The love triangle between Julian, Obie, and Zoya heats up in a big way. After Zoya goes head-to-head with Aki’s father a dinner, Obie runs the other way. This leads him straight back to Julian, and they have a passionate makeout session in a dark alley as a protest rages on around them. Gossip Girl Part 2 begins streaming November 25 on HBO Max.