Watch

NFL Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw & More Torch Aaron Rodgers: ‘You Lied To Everyone’ — Watch

Terry Bradshaw, Aaron Rodgers
Shutterstock
BRADSHAW Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw accepts his Favorite Sportscaster award with his two daughters Erin, left, and Rachel at the first annual TV Guide Awards, in Los Angeles TV GUIDE AWARDS BRADSHAW, LOS ANGELES, USA
Terry Bradshaw with daughter Rachel 'FAILURE TO LAUNCH' FILM PREMIERE, NEW YORK, AMERICA - 08 MAR 2006
Rachel Bradshaw Fox TCA All Star party, Santa Monica pier, Santa Monica, Los Angeles, America - 23 Jul 2007 Rachel Bradshaw FOX TCA Party at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California on July 23, 2007 . Santa Monica, California Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages
Country music artist Rachel Bradshaw performs in concert at the American Music Theater, in Lancaster, Pa Rachel Bradshaw in concert - , Pa, Lancaster, USA View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
News Writer

Many people slammed Aaron Rodgers for being misleading, when asked whether or not he’d been vaccinated in August, after he tested positive for COVID during the season.

Terry Bradshaw isn’t holding back! The 73-year-old former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and NFL Hall of Famer didn’t mince words when speaking about Aaron Rodgers, 37, during a pregame discussion on Sunday November 7. The player-turned-commentator had a fair amount to say (and some advice) for the Green Bay Packers QB, after he tested positive for COVID-19, and it was subsequently revealed that Aaron was unvaccinated, despite telling reporters that he’d been “immunized” during an August press conference.

The Fox Sports commentator said that it was horrible that Aaron had lied about his vaccine status during a preshow discussion. “Let me give Aaron Rodgers some advice. It’d been nice if he’d just come to the Naval Academy and learned how to be honest. Learn not to lie. Because that’s what you did, Aaron, you lied to everyone,” he said. “We are divided nation politically, and we are a divided nation on the COVID-19, whether [or] not to take the vaccine. Unfortunately, we’ve got players that only think about themselves and I’m extremely disappointed in Aaron Rodgers.”

Terry Bradshaw said he was ‘disappointed’ in Aaron Rodgers for lying about his vaccination status. (Shutterstock)

After it was revealed that Aaron had tested positive for COVID, the QB went on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss why he hadn’t been vaccinated, where he claimed to be a victim of “cancel culture” and the “woke mob.” He also said that he was a “critical thinker” rather than an anti-vaxxer. “For me, it involved a lot of study in the offseason … I consulted a good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, and I’ve been doing a lot of the stuff he recommended in his podcast,” he said on the show.

Related Gallery

Aaron Rodgers -- PICS

Aaron Rodgers arrives at the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre, in Atlanta 8th Annual NFL Honors, Atlanta, USA - 02 Feb 2019
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New York Jets, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Packers won 44-38 in overtime Packers Jets Football, East Rutherford, USA - 23 Dec 2018
Aaron Rodgers

Terry wasn’t the only person to criticize Aaron for lying about his vaccination status. Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson, who’s also a hall of famer, called the Packer “selfish” for some of his decisions. “”I respect his attitude toward being an individual. But this is a team game. In all honesty, I’m disappointed in his play on words for his explanation. I’m disappointed in some of his selfish actions,” he said, via USA Today.

It wasn’t only sports figures who were angry at Aaron. Joy Behar also likened the player to “Typhoid Mary” during a discussion on The View on Friday November 5. Following a rousing discussion, where the co-hosts showed that they were upset that the player had lied, Joy concluded the segment by joking that the whole situation was “really dampening my interest in football.”

 