Scott Disick Comments On Kourtney Kardashian’s New Instagram After Travis Barker Engagement

Scott Disick left a friendly comment under ex Kourtney Kardashian’s newest Instagram post amid her engagement to Travis Barker.

Amid the hoopla of ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement, Scott Disick left a comment under her most recent Instagram post. The TV personality, 38, commented on a photo of their 9-year-old daughter Penelope’s iconic Cher Horowitz Halloween costume, shared by Kourtney, 42, on November 2. Under the photo of Penelope in a blonde wig and Cher’s signature yellow plaid skirt and blazer, Scott referenced the film and character, popularized by Alicia Silverstone.

“O Cher, don’t forget she can’t keep driving her jeep without her drivers License,” Scott wrote in the comments section of the post, which his ex-girlfriend aptly captioned, “As if.”

Kourtney and Scott, who split in 2015 after an on-again, off-again relationship that spanned over a decade, also share children Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, together. Penelope is not the only one who nailed her Halloween costume this year. Reign opted for a terrifying Pennywise costume from the horror film It, carrying around a red balloon and looking sinister as he posed with the villainous clown’s mask.

Scott’s comment on Kourtney’s newest Instagram comes amidst her headline-grabbing engagement to Travis Barker. The Blink-182 musician, 45, proposed to Kourtney on October 17 after nearly a year of dating. A source previously told HollywoodLife that the engagement has been a “bitter pill to swallow” for Scott, adding that he has been “distancing himself” a bit from the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“It’s no secret that Scott is not a fan of Travis,” our source previously shared. “Despite his and Kourtney’s on and off past, in a weird way, Scott always felt he was Kourtney’s priority since they share a long history and three kids together.” Now that Scott “sees how much of a connection Kourtney and Travis have,” it has been “a bitter pill to swallow,” the source said.

The insider noted that Scott has been distancing himself from the Kardashians because he feels “excluded,” explaining, “He feels like Travis is being chosen over him and even though he understands it, it’s still challenging to fully accept.” And while Scott has been having a bit of a hard time, another Kardashian source has told HL that the family is thrilled, especially the children.

“The kids are super happy about this, as is Kourtney’s entire family,” the source said. “They adore Travis and they love their blended family.”