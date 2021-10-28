Interview

Edie Falco ‘Doesn’t Want To Know’ What Hillary Clinton Thinks Of Her Performance In ‘Impeachment’

edie Falco, Hillary Clinton
Kurt Iswarienko/FX/Shutterstock
View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer

‘The Sopranos’ star opened up about her decision to play the former first lady in the latest ‘American Crime Story’ series.

Playing a real person is always a challenging part for an actor, but playing someone you know is even harder. Edie Falco58, plays former First Lady Hillary Clinton, 74, in the new drama Impeachment: American Crime Story, who supported the former secretary of state during her 2016 run for president. The actress admitted that she doesn’t want to find out what Hillary thinks of her portrayal of her during former President Bill Clinton‘s impeachment scandal, which involved an affair with Monica Lewinsky, in an interview with The View on Thursday October 28.

Joy Behar mentioned Edie’s support for Clinton, and she asked if it lead to any mixed feelings about playing her in the series. “Of course, I was conflicted. I mean, I said, ‘Yes, of course,’ and then there were many times after that that I thought, ‘What in Heaven’s name was I thinking?’ I tend to trust the decisions I make without thinking so much,” she said.

Edie stars in ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ as the former first lady. (Kurt Iswarienko/FX/Shutterstock)

When asked what she thinks Hillary would think of the series, the Nurse Jackie actress admitted that she doesn’t want to find out.”I so don’t want to know, and I know someone is going to tell me someplace along the line,” she said. “It is my sincere hope that she has better things to do.” Hilariously, the hosts also mentioned that the former presidential candidate had begun writing fiction and had released a novel, State Of Terror, and Edie seemed genuinely surprised to find out.

Related Gallery

'American Crime Story' Season 3: Photos Of Beanie Feldstein & More Stars Of 'Impeachment'

*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Sarah Paulson is unrecognizable as she is seen for the first time as Linda Tripp and Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinski as they have a chat near their trailers just off the set of the highly anticipated 3rd season of American Crime Story. Director Ryan Murphy was also seen on set as he returns for the third time Pictured: Beanie Feldstein BACKGRID USA 10 DECEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Sarah Paulson is unrecognizable as she is seen for the first time as Linda Tripp and Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinski as they have a chat near their trailers just off the set of the highly anticipated 3rd season of American Crime Story. Director Ryan Murphy was also seen on set as he returns for the third time Pictured: Sara Paulson, Beanie Feldstein BACKGRID USA 10 DECEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Annaleigh Ashford is seen in character as Bill Clinton sexual harassment accuser Paula Jones in the hotly anticipated 'American Crime Story: Impeachment'. These are the first pictures of Ryan Murphy's upcoming TV series depicting the days leading up to Bill Clinton's 1999 impeachment scandal, triggered by his steamy affair with intern Monica Lewinsky. Lewinsky is a producer on the FX show which was filming on Friday (nov 6) in Los Angeles. Paula Jones was an Arkansas state employee who sued Clinton for sexual harassment in 1994. They eventually reached an out-of-court settlement in 1998. Annaleigh, a Tony-winning Broadway star, was spotted filming beachside scenes wearing a grey sweater and black cycling shorts and pushing a stroller. A stand in child doll was used at times during various takes for the scene. It is reported that Jones hid away in a Long Beach apartment while the scandal raged around her. British actor Clive Jones will play the president while actress Beanie Feldstein takes on the high profile role of Lewinsky. Sarah Paulson will also star as her one-time confidante Linda Tripp. Pictured: AnnaLeigh Ashford Ref: SPL5196875 071120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

While she may not want to know what Clinton thinks of the series, Edie did exercise caution and said that she’d told the show’s creator Ryan Murphy that she didn’t want to do a “hit job” on the former first lady, when Ana Navarro asked if Hillary would’ve faced criticism whether she left Bill or not after the Lewinsky scandal. “I have tremendous respect for Hillary,” Edie said. “As far as my insight, it remains that no matter what she did, she was going to be criticized, and she loves Bill, and she takes her vows very seriously. Not everybody does. It’s—I don’t know—to be commended, back when marriage was something that you really do.

 