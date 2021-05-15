Clive Owen & Edie Falco’s 1st Pics As Bill & Hillary Clinton For FX’s ‘American Crime Story’

Clive Owen and Edie Falco looked like the spitting images of Bill and Hillary Clinton in the late 90s, when they were seen filming Ryan Murphy’s new series.

Get ready for Impeachment: American Crime Story! The newest installment in Ryan Murphy‘s popular anthology series will follow the infamous Monica Lewinsky scandal — and Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton are major players. Actors Clive Owen and Edie Falco are set to portray the political power couple, and they put their incredible transformations on display when they were spotted filming the show in Los Angeles — see all the pics here.

Clive, 56, is set to portray the 42nd president during his controversial affair with Monica when she was a White House intern in the late 90s. He was only the second US president in history to be impeached, after leaked audio tapes exposed his behavior. In the photos, taken on May 14, Clive wore a brown suit jacket with a yellow collared shirt, and khaki trousers with brown loafers.

He held a coffee cup in hand while walking around the set, carrying a black backpack. He was seen rocking the former POTUS’ signature silver locks, and was practically indistinguishable from the IRL Bill. Meanwhile, Edie was the spitting image of the then First Lady, as she rocked a striped button down and Hillary’s signature blonde bob.

The upcoming series will also star Beanie Feldstein, 27, as Monica, and Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, whose secret recordings led to the impeachment of Bill Clinton. In addition to Beanie and Sarah, the series, which is based on Jeffrey Toobin‘s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal, will also star Billy Eichner, 42, who is known for his role in American Horror Story.

He is set to play Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge, 54, who was the one to first break news of the affair in 1998. Monica is a producer on the Ryan Murphy project. FX previously said that viewers of the show can expect it to explore “the overlooked dimensions of women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton Presidency.”