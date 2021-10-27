Chris Evans Officially Becomes Buzz Lightyear In First Trailer For ‘Lightyear’ — Watch

To infinity… with Chris Evans! The first trailer for ‘Lightyear’ dropped on October 27, giving us the first glimpse at Buzz Lightyear’s origin story.

Get ready to see a whole new side of the one and only Buzz Lightyear. The toy we all know and love from Toy Story was based on an actual human going by the same name. Lightyear is going to explain everything about the real–life Buzz with Chris Evans at the helm.

In his early years, Buzz is a pilot traveling to space. He even flies *thisclose* to the sun. Buzz has an adorable cat following him around when he’s back on dry land.

The final moments of the Lightyear trailer show Buzz coming face-to-face with his iconic spacesuit, the one action figures would be modeled after. A fellow pilot, in the same suit, says to Buzz, “To infinity…” Buzz replies, “And…”

Once the teaser trailer went wide, Chris retweeted the video and had some heartfelt words about his Lightyear experience. “I’m covered in goosebumps,” Chris tweeted. “And will be every time I watch this trailer. Or hear a Bowie song. Or have any thought whatsoever between now and July cause nothing has ever made me feel more joy and gratitude than knowing I’m a part of this and it’s basically always on my mind.”

Chris was first announced as the new voice of Buzz Lightyear in December 2020 during Disney Investor Day. “I don’t even have the words,” the Captain America star tweeted after the announcement was made. He made sure to add, “And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on.”

Tim Allen has been the voice of Buzz Lightyear for all 4 of the Toy Story movies. Chris isn’t technically replacing Tim as the voice of Buzz. As the actor pointed out, these are two different characters. Chris is the human Buzz Lightyear, while Tim is the toy version we see in Toy Story. Lightyear will be released in theaters in summer 2022.