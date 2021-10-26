Exclusive

How Britney Spears Feels About Inviting Sister Jamie Lynn & Dad Jamie To Her Wedding

Britney Spears
Shutterstock
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jul 2019
Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam go shopping at an outlet mall. Pictured: Britney Spears,Sam Asghari Ref: SPL5091025 170519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spear's boyfriend Sam Asghari takes a solo stroll on the beach while on vacation in Maui. 05 May 2021 Pictured: Sam Asghari. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA752063_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
American superstar singer Britney Spears and personal trainer boyfriend, Sam Asghari, at the beach in Miami. Pictured: Britney Spears,Sam Asghari Ref: SPL5096819 090619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
and

Britney Spears is engaged, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVE intel on if the singer plans on inviting the loved ones she has a strained relationship with to her wedding.

Throughout the chaos of her conservatorship battle, Britney Spears, 39, had a reason to celebrate in September when she got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The pop star, who is no longer under her dad Jamie Spears‘ ruling in the conservatorship, hasn’t said much about wedding plans, but a source close to Brit did give HollywoodLife some EXCLUSIVE intel about the upcoming nuptials — including which family members will likely make the guest list, and which won’t.

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari (Photo: Shutterstock)

“She wants her children to be involved,” the source said. No surprise there that Britney would like her two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, to attend her special day. Our insider also noted that Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, could possibly earn an invite as well, despite the famous sisters seemingly having a strained relationship amidst Britney’s conservatorship battle. “If she can soothe things over with Jamie Lynn, she wants her sister involved as well,” the source said.

Jamie, meanwhile, is all but guaranteed to not be attending Britney’s wedding. “She won’t be inviting her father,” the source said. “She doesn’t want to ever speak his name once she gets out of the conservatorship.” That intel on Jamie was pretty much assumed, considering Britney has continuously slammed her father for the alleged “conservatorship abuse” that he committed while acting as conservator of her estate from 2008 until he was suspended from the position in September.

Related Gallery

Britney Spears Over The Years: Photos Of Her Transformation

Britney Spears Rehearsing For Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at Usta National Tennis Center Flushing Ny On August 28 1999 Â VARIOUS
Britney Spears Britney Spears at Walt Disney World, Orlando Florida, USA - 15 Jun 1999
Britney Spears 1999 z100 Zootopia Concert, New Jersey, America - 4 June 1999 Britney Spears 1999 z100 Zootopia Concert at Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 4, 1999. Manhattan, New York Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages

Jamie Lynn Spears
Jamie Lynn Spears (Photo: Shutterstock)

Britney has had quite the complicated relationship with her family for years, and in recent months the “Stronger” songstress has been directly and indirectly calling out her loved ones on social media. She notably threw some shade towards Jamie Lynn, specifically, after the Zoey 101 alum changed the name of her memoir due to backlash. Once that went down, a source told HL that Britney has no desire to repair her familial ties with her little sister. “Britney is continuously let down by her own family,” said the source. “It’s sad because Britney has a heart of gold. All she ever wanted was to support her family before [the conservatorship] began.”

It was on Nov. 12 that Britney joyfully announced her engagement to Sam. The couple started dating five years prior, and Brit proudly showed off her ring after Sam popped the question. She’s been married twice before: first to Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004, and then to Kevin Federline, the father of her children, from 2004 to 2006.