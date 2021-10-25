Orlando Bloom Is ‘Dad Of The Year’ As He Decorates Daughter’s Nursery Shirtless – Watch

After this, Orlando Bloom is going to have to go into the home decor business. After the bare-chested ‘Carnival Row’ star worked on his daughter’s nursery, fans begged him to ‘paint my walls’ next.

“Let’s do it! ‘Stars, they’re just like us,'” Orlando Bloom says at the end of the clip he uploaded to Instagram on Sunday (Oct. 24). In the short video, Orlando, 44, kneels on an orange floor, clearly the room for his and Katy Perry’s 1-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. He appears to be in the middle of assembling a piece of furniture for his girl, and the work has gotten so rugged, Orlando has taken off his shirt. A voice off-screen goes, “Dad of the Year,” and that sentiment was echoed in the comments section.

“Sexy worker!” “Can you paint my walls?” “I swear, this man doesn’t age.” “DADDY!” Those were just some of the thirsty comments. Others noted that in the photo proceeding the video, he was putting up giant daisies on the yellow wall. “THE DAISIES.” Another remarked how Orlando looked like he still was in his early twenties. “I swear, this man doesn’t age.”

A day before Orlando’s shirtless audition for his show on HGTV, he and Katy, 37, decided to have dinner with some adult “friends.” Specifically, they met up with half the cast of Friends — Jennifer Aniston, 52, Courteney Cox, 57, and Lisa Kudrow, 58 – at Sunset Towers in Hollywood. Katy wore a pink and white tie-dyed jacket, while Orlando kept it casual with a gray shirt, brown coat, and matching pants. Considering his aversion to clothes, the fact that Orlando wore something to this dinner should be celebrated.

Orlando famously went paddle boarding in the buff during an Italian vacation in 2016. Katy dished about the reason why her fiancé tossed his trunks during a 2020 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “Well, it was Europe,” she said. “Honestly, we had had a pretty chill time for a week, and everywhere we looked, it was like everybody was naked. It was Europe, it was Italy, and I think he wanted to fit in with the locals, and it was the end of the trip.” Katy also shared that Orlando tried to get her to go au naturel, but she didn’t because she knew there would be photographers. “I mean, I would have never, like, set him up,” she said, but she was aware that there are always people watching. “I would say I’m a little bit more of the pragmatic [one] in the partnership.”