Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Have Dinner With ‘Friends’ Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow

The singer and actor had a fun night out on the town, as they had dinner with some of the ladies who starred in the iconic 90s sitcom.

There’s nothing better than having a dinner with Friends, literally. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had dinner with some of their friends, who just so happen to have been from the cast of Friends on Thursday October 21. The 36-year-old popstar and 44-year-old actor met with Jennifer Aniston, 52, Courteney Cox, 57, and Lisa Kudrow, 58, for dinner at Sunset Towers in Hollywood, via DailyMail. Check out photos of all the stars together HERE!

The stars all seemed like they were having a great time and greeted each other with hugs, while they were out for the evening. Katy looked stunning in a pink jacket with a few white stripes tie-dyed into it. Her fiancé sported a gray shirt under a brown jacket with matching pants and a baseball cap. Jennifer rocked a black blouse with white polka-dots, while Courteney sported a brown top with an intricate black design, and Lisa wore a plain jacket.

All of the stars have been quite busy lately. Jennifer, Courteney and Lisa all got together this past spring for the epic Friends reunion, which aired on HBO Max back in May. The three ladies sat down with their male co-stars David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry to reminisce on their time in the iconic 90s show.

The “Firework” singer and Pirates of the Caribbean actor have meanwhile been busy raising their daughter Daisy, who turned one back in August. Katy’s seemed to really taken to being a mother, as she’s been seen sweetly out and about with her little girl. Other than spending time with their daughter, Orlando and Katy couldn’t seem more in love, after about five years of dating. Earlier in October, Orlando sweetly gave his fiancée of two years a hand, while she was gearing up to perform at Variety’s “Power of Women” event in Beverly Hills. As Katy was preparing to sing, the actor hopped onstage to make sure her dress was held shut. Afterwards, he gave her a delicate kiss on the shoulder.