Jennifer Aniston Shares New Behind-The-Scenes Photos From ‘Friends’ Reunion

Jennifer Aniston shared ‘the bazillionth selfie’ that the ‘Friends’ cast took behind-the-scenes at the show’s reunion! Rachel Green’s actress shared even more photos, like a picture of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

Jennifer Aniston is still “basking in all the love from the” Friends reunion, which she admitted to her 37.2 million Instagram followers on June 1. Since Jen was feeling nostalgic for the HBO Max special that aired on May 27, she decided to post a new batch of behind-the-scenes photos to her Instagram page on Tuesday! The very first photo of this carousel was a heartwarming one: Jen holding up her phone to snap a selfie with her Friends co-stars David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry, who were all huddled by the Central Perk coffee shop set.

Jennifer Aniston shared these behind-the-scenes photos from the Friends reunion on June 1, 2021. [Instagram/@jenniferaniston]

The next photo in the carousel showed married couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin sitting on a couch with David, who all looked like they were sharing a laugh. Justin participated in the reunion’s fashion show segment, and modeled Ross’s infamous “Spudnik” costume from the Halloween episode of Season 8. Meanwhile, Hailey couldn’t stop fangirling over the fact that she got to hang out with the Friends cast!

David Schwimmer shared this trailer for the Friends reunion. [Instagram/@_schwim_]

The third photo showed Jennifer posing for a close-up selfie with “the legend” James Burrows, who served as one of the directors for Friends. The final slide ended on an illustrated comic of the Friends cast sitting in front of the fountain from the show’s intro, which was captioned with a cheeky quip: “Could this be any more of a small outdoor vaccinated gathering with vaccinated friends?”

To caption this series of behind-the-scenes photos, Jen wrote, “Swipe for… The bazillionth selfie taken with the five of us… When two TOTALLY different worlds collide – [David’s] face says it all ☺️ … The legend himself, our director of the first season, Papa James Burrows.”

Each of the main cast members reportedly made over two million dollars to film the reunion, according to a report from Wall Street Journal that surfaced on June 1. However, that high price tag was perhaps not the most shocking thing to emerge from the reunion — fans were rocked to their cores after Jen and David (who played on-screen lovers Rachel and Ross) confessed that they had crushes on each other in real life while filming Friends!