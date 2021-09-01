Katy Perry Enjoys A Mother-Daughter Beach Day With Little Daisy After She Celebrates Her 1st Birthday

See Pics

Katy Perry has stepped out in Santa Barbara for a stroll on the beach with her mom, and mini-me daughter Daisy Dove. See the cute pics!

Katy Perry has enjoyed a day at the beach with her daughter Daisy Dove, who is already one year old! The 36-year-old chart-topper stepped out in Santa Barbara on August 31 in a pair of striped pants and an olive green tube top, which she paired with a matching green shawl. The “California Gurls” singer also donned a woven bucket hat and dangling earrings, and she carried her tiny pet pooch in her arms while little Daisy played in the water.

Katy and Daisy. Image: Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID

The hitmaker has been in her hometown visiting her parents Mary and Keith Hudson while Daisy’s dad Orlando Bloom is out of town filming a movie in Prague. Katy was on solo parenting duty when the adorable tot celebrated her first birthday on August 27, and she took her out to the Santa Barbara Natural History museum in celebration!

The “I Kissed a Girl” songstress opted for a floral, sleeveless maxi dress, which she paired with a woven sun hat, beige Birkenstock sandals, and a cross body purse. Her daughter looked adorable in a pink and white onesie and a matching white bucket hat. At one point Katy held onto her little girl, before placing her in her black stroller. Meanwhile, Orlando celebrated Daisy’s birthday from afar with a sweet tribute on Instagram! “The gift that never stops giving is the love of a child,” the actor wrote on his IG story on Aug. 28, also sharing a photo of a flower arrangement that made a “1.”

The outing came a few days after Orlando’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr revealed that she just might love Katy more than her ex! Miranda appeared on Candace Parker’s podcast Moments With Candace Parker on Tuesday, Aug. 17 and gushed about her friendship with the singer.

“We go on holidays together. We celebrate all the important milestones together,” Miranda said of Orlando’s fiance. “I love her. I mean, it’d be safe to say that I love her more than Flynn’s dad.” The Australian supermodel and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who were married from 2010 to 2013, share son Flynn, 10, together.