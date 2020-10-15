Vanessa Bryant’s Daughter Bianka, 3, Sweetly ‘Locks’ WNBA’s Candace Parker In ‘Frozen’ Playhouse

The late Kobe Bryant’s daughter Bianka still has basketball superstars looking over her. The three-year-old had a playdate with Candace Parker, where she locked the WNBA superstar in a playhouse.

The late Kobe Bryant‘s daughters have so many inspiring “aunts” and “uncles” who will always be there for his girls. His longtime friend, WNBA superstar Candace Parker, paid a visit his widow Vanessa Bryant, 39, and her three daughters on Oct. 14, and three-year-old Bianka Bella Bryant had the time of her life with the 34-year-old L.A. Sparks star. Candace somehow wound up inside BB’s Frozen-themed playhouse in Vanessa’s backyard, with Bianka smiling from ear to ear at her Arendelle captive.

Candace shared a photo to her Instagram page, showing her 6’4″ frame crammed in to the little girl’s tiny playhouse. They both had big smiles on their faces, and BB’s is now the splitting image of Kobe’s mischievous grin. It was so sweet to see her looking so happy and having fun, and Candace enjoyed every minute of it. She captioned the photo, “This little cutie can lock me in Arendelle anytime she wants,” along with a heart emoji.

Vanessa was thrilled that Bianka and Candace made for such great play-partners, sharing the photo to her IG page and noting that, “Bianka was not letting @candaceparker get out of Arendelle.” Fans gushed over the photo, with @yaya_bella18 noting about BB, “She’s so beautiful. Her smile is Kobe’s smile,” while @mauiphotogirl noted, “That child is so adorable!!!! She a ray of sunshine.” Fan @coopld gushed, “I love all the support you and the girls have! It takes a village,” as user @treshonrouse joked, “I know Candice legs cramping up in there.”

In addition to locking Candace in her playhouse, Bianka also took over as the star of big sister Natalia‘s TikTok dance video to “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.” BB was wearing the same blue sun dress and bow in her hair, as she led her 17-year-old sibling in a dance in the family’s kitchen. The smiles on the Bryant sisters’ faces is so heartwarming after the immeasurable tragedy they suffered earlier this year, where they lost their dad and their 13-year-old sister Gianna. in a helicopter crash.

Lakers legend Kobe, 41, and “Gigi” were aboard a chopper en route to a youth basketball tournament when it crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, CA on Jan, 26, 2020 during heavy fog. The father and daughter, along with seven others perished in the tragedy. Vanessa has maintained such courage and strength since then, giving her three daughters as happy a life as possible without their beloved dad and sister. Thanks to pals like La La Anthony, Ciara, Candace and more, she has an amazing support system in bringing up Kobe’s girls with so much love, guidance and fun playtimes!