Katy Perry Sweetly Snuggles Baby Daisy, 1, On Casual Outing In Santa Barbara – Photos

MEGA
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe After Party, Los Angeles, America - 10 Jan 2016
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 25 Sep 2021
Katy who shares her adorable daughter with Orlando Bloom recently celebrated her daughter's 1st birthday on August 26th. Bloom paid tribute with a sweet message on his instagram story saying "The gift that never stops giving is the love of a child." Katy sported an olive colored swimsuit with striped pants and a green wrap and finished the look with a straw hat.
Katy Perry, Orlando BloomLuisaviaroma X Unicef Summer Gala 2021, Capri, Italy - 31 Jul 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.
Katy Perry kept her adorable daughter Daisy close while showing off her incredible pink diamond engagement ring, which reportedly cost $5 million, from Orlando Bloom and walking across a parking lot this week.

Katy Perry, 36, looked like a doting mom during her latest outing! The singer was photographed holding her one-year-old daughter Daisy, whom she shares with fiance Orlando Bloom, 44, while walking across a parking lot on an outing in Santa Barbara, CA this week. She wore a white and gray striped button-down top, jeans, and brown sandals on the busy day and added a tan knitted bucket hat and white patterned face mask Little Daisy wore a onesie with polka dots. Check out the pics HERE!

Katy also showed off her incredibly gorgeous engagement ring from Orlando on her left hand ring finger. It’s reportedly estimated to cost a whopping $5 million and includes a large pink diamond that’s surrounded by small white diamonds. The beauty topped off her look by adding necklaces, bracelets, and earrings.

Katy Perry and Daisy Bloom during a previous outing at a beach. (MEGA)

Before her latest outing with Daisy, Katy and Orlando made headlines when he sweetly helped fix the back of her dress at Variety‘s Power of Women event in Beverly Hills, CA  earlier this month. The “I Kissed a Girl” crooner sang at the special event and looked gorgeous in a lavender off-the-shoulder dress with puffy sleeves that draped down to her wrists. She also had her locks tied back and added long dangling earrings to the look while the actor looked dapper in a black blazer over a white top, black pants and matching shoes.

Just a week before that, the turned heads in different stylish outfits at the opening gala for The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Katy wore a sleeveless black latex dress that had pockets lined in yellow with white buttons and black heels while Orlando wore a classic tux. They happily posed on the carpet of the event and were all smiles.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Daisy Bloom
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Daisy Bloom during a previous family outing. (MEGA)

Katy and Orlando got engaged on Valentine’s Day of 2019 and have seemed inseparable since then. Katy’s also even close friends with the Lord of the Rings star’s ex Miranda Kerr, 38, whom he shares 10-year-old son Flynn with. “It’s incredible that [Orlando and I] have been able to find other partners who work really well with us,” Miranda said about Katy and her husband Evan Spiegel, in an interview for InStyle’s Ladies First podcast. “Evan and Orlando really get along just as well as Katy and I, so it’s such a blessing, and it doesn’t need to be any other way. It can be harmonious and you can be super kind.”