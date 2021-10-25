See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian Lies Topless On A Bed Of Rose Petals In New Travis Barker Engagement Photos

Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hold hands as they leave the Greenwich Hotel in New York City. Kourtney is wearing a trench coat, black leather dress and knee-high boots. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker Ref: SPL5266648 151021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker holding hands while going out for dinner this evening in New York City Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker Ref: SPL5266772 151021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker head out to dinner in New York City Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker Ref: SPL5266429 141021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 35 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Not only did Kourtney Kardashian give fans a look at what happened the night of her and Travis Barker’s engagement, but the Poosh founder also showed off some skin!

“I can’t believe this was a week ago,” Kourtney Kardashian captioned the pair of photos she uploaded on Sunday (Oct. 24). Kourtney, 42, was still basking in the glow of Travis Barker getting down on one knee, and she shared a scene taken apparently after the proposal. In Kourt’s new photos, she’s wearing the ring that Travis, 45, gave her – and not much else! Kourt posed topless on a bed of rose petals, a bright smile on her face in the first picture and an alluring look in her eyes in the second. Both photos showed off her new engagement ring, which is estimated to be worth around $1 million. Roses were a part of Travis’s proposal, and it seems he continued that theme back to their room in Montecito.

Travis commented on Kourt’s topless rose petal photos with a ring emoji. Other friends and fans — like model/entrepreneur Isabella Grutman, Stephanie Suganami, and Simon Huck – filled the comments section with hearts, ring emojis, and emojis representing how “fire” Kourt looked. “You deserve nothing but love and happiness,” added one fan. “So happy you finally found what you deserve,” added another. “You look so happy! happy for you guys.” “GORGEOUS.” “Enjoy it, Kourt!”

Don’t expect this to be a long engagement, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kourt and Travis can’t wait to walk down the aisle. They’re still “playing around with a few dates,” and they’re thinking of doing a “small, intimate wedding” with just a small guest list. The two want to be surrounded by “those closest to them,” those friends who have supported and helped them during their relationship. It will also not be a destination wedding. Though Travis recently flew for the first time since his 2008 plane crash, he still has a way’s to go before he can jet around the world.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Related Gallery

Kourtney Kardashian's Sexiest Looks Through The Years

*EXCLUSIVE* Calabasas, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker go grocery shopping together at Erewhon Market in Calabasas, CA. It looked like they just finished filming. Kourtney was wearing a all black button up short dress with no bra on with long high heel boots over the knee and safety pins as a necklace dressed for Halloween season.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian grabs breakfast with friends while looking great in a black outfit. Kourtney looks great in a sleeveless top, dark denim, and black leather open toed heels. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: jack/hayk / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashain is seen carrying two healthy drinks as she shops at Fred Segal in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashain Ref: SPL5094462 300519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Travis and Kourtney recently showed how deep their punk rock love affair went. Travis covered up his tattoos and donned a spikey black wig, transforming himself into the late Sid Vicious. Kourtney went blonde, dressing up as Sid’s wife, the late Nany Spungen. The photos were taken backstage at Travis’ House of Horrors show with NoCap (details can be found here) and showed the meticulous details the two put into their costumes. Travis even had the same padlock necklace that Sid wore. Anarchy in Calabassas!