Kourtney Kardashian Lies Topless On A Bed Of Rose Petals In New Travis Barker Engagement Photos

Not only did Kourtney Kardashian give fans a look at what happened the night of her and Travis Barker’s engagement, but the Poosh founder also showed off some skin!

“I can’t believe this was a week ago,” Kourtney Kardashian captioned the pair of photos she uploaded on Sunday (Oct. 24). Kourtney, 42, was still basking in the glow of Travis Barker getting down on one knee, and she shared a scene taken apparently after the proposal. In Kourt’s new photos, she’s wearing the ring that Travis, 45, gave her – and not much else! Kourt posed topless on a bed of rose petals, a bright smile on her face in the first picture and an alluring look in her eyes in the second. Both photos showed off her new engagement ring, which is estimated to be worth around $1 million. Roses were a part of Travis’s proposal, and it seems he continued that theme back to their room in Montecito.

Travis commented on Kourt’s topless rose petal photos with a ring emoji. Other friends and fans — like model/entrepreneur Isabella Grutman, Stephanie Suganami, and Simon Huck – filled the comments section with hearts, ring emojis, and emojis representing how “fire” Kourt looked. “You deserve nothing but love and happiness,” added one fan. “So happy you finally found what you deserve,” added another. “You look so happy! happy for you guys.” “GORGEOUS.” “Enjoy it, Kourt!”

Don’t expect this to be a long engagement, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kourt and Travis can’t wait to walk down the aisle. They’re still “playing around with a few dates,” and they’re thinking of doing a “small, intimate wedding” with just a small guest list. The two want to be surrounded by “those closest to them,” those friends who have supported and helped them during their relationship. It will also not be a destination wedding. Though Travis recently flew for the first time since his 2008 plane crash, he still has a way’s to go before he can jet around the world.

Travis and Kourtney recently showed how deep their punk rock love affair went. Travis covered up his tattoos and donned a spikey black wig, transforming himself into the late Sid Vicious. Kourtney went blonde, dressing up as Sid’s wife, the late Nany Spungen. The photos were taken backstage at Travis’ House of Horrors show with NoCap (details can be found here) and showed the meticulous details the two put into their costumes. Travis even had the same padlock necklace that Sid wore. Anarchy in Calabassas!