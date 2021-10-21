‘Floribama Shore’ Preview: Jeremiah Insists He’ll Never Be Friends With Gus — ‘It’s Too Late’

Even though Gus Smyrnios and Jeremiah Buoni have put their drama behind them on this season of ‘Floribama Shore,’ their friendship will never be what it once was. Jeremiah explains why in this EXCLUSIVE preview.

Gus Smyrnios and Jeremiah Buoni were best friends on the first two seasons of Floribama Shore, but that all fell apart during seasons 3 and 4 — and Jeremiah isn’t willing to go back to the way things were. In an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the show’s Oct. 21 episode, Nilsa Prowant grills Jeremiah about where he stands with his former BFF. “Have you and Gus been talking at all or just co-existing?” she asks, to which Jeremiah replies, “Co-existing is the proper term for that.”

Nilsa then flat-out asks whether or not Jeremiah will ever be friends with Gus again, and he shakes his head no. “Like I said, at this point, it’s too late,” he says. “I’m sorry.” In a confessional, Jeremiah adds, “I’m honestly over the conversation about whether me and Gus will be friends again. It really makes me frustrated that people keep asking me. That’s all there is to know.”

Jeremiah and Gus’s friendship fell apart after a few blowout fights that happened while filming season 3. However, the real drama actually happened off-camera. Gus had been living with Jeremiah, and claims that Jeremiah kicked him out of the house with nowhere to go. What really happened has been a lot of he said/he said, but it’s clear that these two will never be on the same page about it.

Luckily, they’ve been able to put the fighting in the past to live together peacefully while filming Floribama Shore. However, that doesn’t mean there’s going to be a shortage of drama. In the Oct. 21 preview, Gus also invites his sister, Hannah, to come visit the house. This rubs Candace Rice the wrong way, as Hannah previously threatened her over the phone when she found out Gus had run away and gone missing. “I heard Gus is inviting his sister,” Candace says in a confessional. “The same sister that called and threatened to beat my a**. Well hopefully she brings that a** whooping because I want it. I’m ready for that a** whooping, b****.”

Meanwhile, Gus is happy where things stand with him and his roommates. He’s especially relieved to hear that the latest prank that he played on Candace and Aimee Hall went over well. “The fact that all the roommates are sitting here laughing at the prank that was pulled…it definitely shows growth,” he admits. “If you look at our track record and the pranks pulled in this house, there’s always someone offended and ready to fight. We’ve grown tremendously.”

New episodes of Floribama Shore air on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV. The show is followed by Double Shot At Love starring Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino.