Breaking News

Cardi B & Penn Badgley Become The Internet’s New Fave BFFs After They Rave Over Each Other

Penn Badgley Cardi B
Erik Pendzich/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - MAY 08: Rapper Cardi B arrives at the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party held at the Hollywood Palladium on May 8, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
(FILE) Cardi B And Fashion Nova Are Giving Away $1,000 Per Hour Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Fashion Nova and Cardi B are donating $1,000 every hour for the next 42 days until they've given away $1 million to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA - MAY 01: Rapper Cardi B (Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) wearing a Moschino by Jeremy Scott top and skirt arrives at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
(FILE) Cardi B And Fashion Nova Are Giving Away $1,000 Per Hour Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Fashion Nova and Cardi B are donating $1,000 every hour for the next 42 days until they've given away $1 million to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA - MAY 01: Rapper Cardi B (Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) wearing Moschino poses in the press room at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
(FILE) Cardi B And Fashion Nova Are Giving Away $1,000 Per Hour Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Fashion Nova and Cardi B are donating $1,000 every hour for the next 42 days until they've given away $1 million to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - MAY 08: Rapper Cardi B (Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) arrives at the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party held at the Hollywood Palladium on May 8, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Friend goals! Cardi B is basically best friends with ‘You’ star Penn Badgley after coming across a video of him raving about her. She freaked out that Penn ‘knows’ who she is!

Now we just need these two to meet! Cardi B and Penn Badgley have been crowned the internet’s new best friends after the rapper discovered that Penn is a fan of her “authentic” social media presence. It all started when a fan posted a video of Penn talking about social media during a conversation in 2019.

Penn Badgley Cardi B
Penn Badgley and Cardi B’s Twitter responses to each other. (Twitter)

Penn said he really does “appreciate” people who have a “second nature relationship” with social media, and he said that Cardi B was a great example of that. “She has such an authentic relationship [with social media],” Penn raved. “To me, it’s this incredibly nuanced place to be, and despite what many might judge as antics, I feel she has an incredibly authentic relationship to that, and I think that’s why people like her so much.”

Cardi reposted the clip of Penn talking about her and tweeted, “OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!! OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I’m famous famous.” Penn was nearly speechless over Cardi’s post and just responded, “I–.”

Related Gallery

'You' Season 3 -- See New Photos Of Penn Badgley & More Of The Cast

YOU (L to R) PENN BADGLEY as JOE GOLDBERG in episode 301 of YOU Cr. JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX © 2021
YOU (L to R) VICTORIA PEDRETTI as LOVE QUINN in episode 302 of YOU Cr. JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX © 2021
YOU (L to R) TATI GABRIELLE as MARIENNE and DALLAS SKYE as JULIETTE in episode 310 of YOU Cr. JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX © 2021

Both Penn and Cardi have changed their Twitter profile photos to photos of each other. They’re stans of stanning each other! Cardi’s profile photo is actually a photo of Penn’s You character, Joe Goldberg. 

The “WAP” rapper has clearly watched the new season of You, which was released October 15 on Netflix. Penn stars as Joe Goldberg, the charming book lover who also happens to be a serial killer. The third season ended with Joe faking his death, killing his wife, and running off to Paris. Even though Joe does all of these terrible things, Penn’s performance makes him irresistible.

Penn Badgley Cardi B
Penn Badgley and Cardi B are the internet’s new BFFs. (Erik Pendzich/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Even though most of the world, like Cardi, are big fans of Joe, Penn is not. “I am the least forgiving person in the world with Joe,” Penn told InStyle. “He’s clearly, to me, not a good husband. He’s not a good father, but the ways that he’s trying, I think are universal. His fear is probably pretty universal, [but] how he goes about responding to all that is so terrible, obviously.” 