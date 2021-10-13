Rumer Willis Strips Down & Goes Makeup-Free In The Pool For Gorgeous Photos

No clothes, no problem! Rumer Willis took an elegant dip in the pool for two new Instagram photos, and did so while being completely nude.

Rumer Willis, 33, had not a worry in the world when she ditched her makeup and clothes to hop in the pool for her latest Instagram documentation. In the two new pics, the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis posed nude while enjoying her time in the outdoor swimming pool, and she looked even more beautiful by forgoing any makeup. Rumer turned her head to look directly into the camera for the first photo, as the water covered the actress up to her waist. In the next pic, fans got a look at Rumer’s toned back as she turned away from the camera this time and stared out towards the scenic background.

While Rumer had no issue with getting her body wet in the pool, she did keep her newly-curled red hair up to remain dry. The red locks were done up in a messy bun, though a few pieces of hair traveled down towards Rumer’s wet back. She accessorized her look with a gold nose piercing and gold necklace, both of which she kept on for the dip. Fittingly, the Dancing with the Stars champion used a mermaid emoji to caption her two stunning pics.

Of course, Rumer’s post caught the attention of her followers, who gushed over the star’s stripped-down look in the comments section. “Beautiful,” one fan said, while others left countless fire emojis and heart-eyed emojis. Celebrity makeup artist Amy Oresman appreciated Rumer’s natural beauty as well, writing, “Dream machine.”

Rumer’s hair transformation, which we mentioned before, happened back in August. The Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood actress surprised her fans at the time when she shared a series of photos showcasing her new red curls. Styled with loose ringlet curls, Rumer shared a few silly poses over the span of three photos, which she appropriately captioned, “Accidental Good Hair Day.”

All year long, Rumer has been sharing one stunning selfie after another to her Instagram page. Her loved ones, including mom Demi and sisters Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis, have popped up in a few photos too. And of course, the women are all always looking beautiful.