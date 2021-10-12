Report

Kim Kardashian Getting Massive $60 Million Hidden Hills Mansion In Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian will reportedly keep the luxurious home she and her four kids have been living in since she filed for divorce from Kanye West in Feb., according to new court documents.

Kim Kardashian, 40, and Kanye West, 44, still appear to be on good terms after he was spotted showing up to the Saturday Night Live studios last week to support her hosting debut, but their divorce is still happening and she’s reportedly walking away with one of their biggest possessions: their Hidden Hills mansion! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who filed for the divorce in Feb., is keeping the $60 million home that she and her four children, including North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, have been staying in since the split, according to newly released court documents obtained by TMZ.

The former couple reportedly negotiated a buyout price for the house, which was rebuilt from the ground up, when making the decision. The news comes as a bit of a surprise considering most of the construction and design of the mansion was done by Kanye and not Kim. He worked with various architects, including Axel Vervoordt, on the details over the years and even purchased property next door to the home to expand the impressive residence.

Although the decision for Kim to keep the home is a big one, sources told TMZ that things are cordial between them and she’s paying cash to even out things between them. The mansion was actually sold to them in 2014 for $20 million so the increase in price definitely proves that Kanye’s rebuilding upped the value.

Kim getting the mansion is making headlines right after the news about Kanye was selling his Wyoming ranch for $11 million. The “Jesus Walks” creator is saying goodbye to the ranch right after he just bought a $57 million Malibu beach house, so it’s clear to see that both he and Kim are using the divorce to make big changes in their lives!

In addition to the big news about his home, Kanye was spotted having lunch with former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen as well as Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour on two separate occasions last week. I’s unclear if they had anything to do with upcoming deals or projects, but both meetings seemed to be low-key and comfortable.