Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: The Real Reason He Was At ‘SNL’ During Her Debut, Including Rehearsal

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye WestVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West make a statement heading to NBC Studios for her SNL debut.
Malibu, CA - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West go to dinner together at Nobu in Malibu.
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend a basketball game between The Los Angeles Lakers Vs the Cleveland Cavaliers alongside Courtney Cox and Jennifer Meyer at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Ca
Kanye West ‘will always be the love of’ Kim Kardashian’s ‘life,’ one source EXCLUSIVELY tells HL less than a week after he was spotted at ‘Saturday Night Live’ during her big hosting debut.

Kim Kardashian, 40, impressed many when she hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time on Oct. 9, but many eyes were also on her ex Kanye West, 44, after he showed up to the show’s studio to be by her side during the big night, less than eight months after she filed for divorce. Although the action raised eyebrows and questions about the status of their relationship, a source tells us that they aren’t back together and he attended both the rehearsal and live taping simply to support her.

Kim and Kanye are not back together, but they are 100% supporting each other’s careers and that’s why he went there to sit with her,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kim will always love Kanye, but after children she realized the importance of having a steady man, not just a man for her, but a father for her children, and unfortunately she knows she can’t rely on him until he fully is able to take care of his health. Right now, he’s made health a priority and Kim loves nothing more than to be with Kanye when he’s in a better place.”

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West during a previous outing.

“He will always be the love of her life and they will always support each other, but right now, that’s what this is — support of one another,” the insider continued. “He was very proud of her for her performance. He knows what’s good — He loves her, he thought she was so funny and thought she looked beautiful and even sat with her while she practiced. Kanye thinks she’s an amazing mother and wants to be there for her, not only as a mother but in terms of her career.”

Kim Kardashian has again flown from LA to Georgia to watch estranged husband Kanye West's livestream for his upcoming album 'Donda.' Kim and their kids -- North, Saint, Chicagoand Psalm -- were on the East Coast to attend Ye's second event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2 weeks in anticipation of the release of his 10th studio album ... scheduled for Friday. 05 Aug 2021
Kim Kardashian has again flown from LA to Georgia to watch estranged husband Kanye West's livestream for his upcoming album 'Donda.' Kim and their kids -- North, Saint, Chicagoand Psalm -- were on the East Coast to attend Ye's second event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2 weeks in anticipation of the release of his 10th studio album ... scheduled for Friday. 05 Aug 2021
*EXCLUSIVE* Puerto Escondido, MEXICO - Kanye West enjoys a few days in Casa Wabi in Puerto Escondido, Mexico with his kids. The rapper spent some quality time with his kids at the artist's retreat located on the Oaxacan coast of Mexico. Kanye arrived with his kids and is pictured at the airport at arrival on June 20. His children were later seen returning to LA with their caretakers and security five days later. Kanye stayed at Casa Wabi until Monday. Kim has meanwhile been in Rome this week. Kanye is certainly not the lightest traveller. His entourage was seen unloading massive trunks, suitcases and even VERY LARGE speakers as they arrived at the airport to fly out. The trip is an interesting one as it shows how dedicated the rapper and designer is to furthering himself as an artist. The art center was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando and features a 312 meter long concrete wall that runs west to east, following the coastline, to create a series of different rooms and zones according to a description on Dezeen.com. An aesthetic Kanye can relate to as a budding architect, Remember the wall he built around his LA home awhile back? The stark design of the center is clearly one Kanye is drawn to and is similar to the design he adapted in the design of the home he once shared with Kim Kardashian. Kanye took the trip without rumored girlfriend, Irina Shayk. The couple were seen earlier this month on another art inspired trip at the stunning Villa La Coste in Provence.

Kim and Kanye, who share four children, including North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, reportedly kept looking at each other while she was on stage doing her monologue during the live SNL taping and he was in the audience watching. Page Six also claimed that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star even blew a kiss at the rapper at one point. They “kept making eyes at each other” and “at one point, before the Kourt [Kourtney Kardashian] skit, Kim blew a kiss in his direction,” a source told the outlet.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in NYC last week.

A second source also EXCLUSIVELY told us that Kim’s mom Kris Jenner, who made an appearance on the show, was “proud” of Kim and Kanye worked on Kim’s looks for the show. “Kris was very happy and proud of Kim. She thought she did a great job,” the source explained. “Kanye was there because he is still a creative mind in a lot of the business side of Kim‘s stuff. He also was in charge of her looks for the show. They’re even happier that the ratings went up just to prove the power of KKW is still there.”

We reached out to both Kim and Kanye’s reps about this story but have yet to receive a response.