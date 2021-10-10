See Pics

Kris Jenner Bundles Up In A Red Coat After Kim’s ‘SNL’ Debut With Khloe & Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner
Fresh off their unforgettable ‘SNL’ cameos, mother-daughter duo Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were spotted leaving NYC on the morning of Oct. 10.

Kris Jenner, 65, looked fabulous in a bright red coat as she left her New York City hotel! The self-proclaimed momager hilariously held onto a mug of coffee as she stepped outside on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 10 alongside her daughter Khloe Kardashian, 37, and boyfriend  Corey Gamble, 40. The trio were all in town for Kim Kardashian‘s Saturday Night Live hosting debut, which Kris and Khloe also appeared on.

Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner holds onto her coffee mug as she leaves her NYC hotel. (BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)

Despite the early morning hour, Kris’ makeup was flawless as she glowed under the camera lights. The 65-year-old paired her cozy wool jacket over an all-black ensemble, including a black heeled boot. Khloe was decidedly more laid back with her early 2000’s inspired outfit, which had a military vibe. The Good American founder wore an olive green pair of wide legged pants, along with a camo printed puffer with neon orange accents. She kept her face hidden behind a face mask and wide black sunglasses, finishing the look with a pair of Travis Scott’s Nikes and a nude colored Hermès bag.

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian left the same NYC hotel with her mom Kris Jenner. (BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)

Kris and Khloe both brought the laughs during their unexpected cameos on SNL, including one that spoofed their entire family. Kim hilariously impersonated Kourtney Kardashian, 42, in a sketch dubbed “The People’s Kourt.” In the spoof of real-life court series The People’s Court, various members of the KarJenner clan attempted to sue each other in front of judge Kourtney. “Order, order in the Kourtney,” Kim-as-Kourt hilariously said while banging a gavel.

Khloe was up first, alleging that Kim stole her makeup artist. After calling her sister “an evil sloor” who didn’t need makeup as she was wearing her “Met Gala outfit” (the Balenciaga one that also included a controversial face cover), the two seemed to agree to disagree.

Kris and Khloe also popped up in a pre-taped sketch where Kim switched lives with Aidy Bryant. After the SKIMS founded decided she was done with living as the SNL cast member for a day, a backstage kerfuffle lead to Aidy accidentally switching places with Kris! Due to the magic spell, Kim and Khloe didn’t realize a switcheroo had taken place — leading to some serious laughs during the episode!