See Pics

Penelope Cruz Looks Sexier Than Ever In Gorgeous Sequin Mini Dress – Photos

penelope
RCF / MEGA
Outside Arrivals for "Parallel Mothers" in NYC Lincoln Center, NY. 08 Oct 2021 Pictured: Penelope Cruz. Photo credit: RCF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA794898_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Reese Witherspoon is seen at the movie set of the 'Your Place or Mine' in New York City. 'Your Place or Mine' on set filming, New York, USA - 06 Oct 2021
New York, NY - Kendall Jenner cut a striking figure wearing a short black fur-lined dress as she heads out during NYFW. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 10 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: @TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Penelope Cruz has stepped out in NYC for the premiere of her new movie at the New York Film Festival. See the stunning pics!

Penélope Cruz has stunned in a black mini dress while on the red carpet at the New York Film Festival. The 47-year-old was all smiles on October 8 as her acclaimed new film Parallel Mothers closed out the world-famous festival. Her short black dress was adorned with sequins and featured a mesh overlay on her chest and at the hem. She paired the look with towering black pumps, a silver bracelet and matching silver drop earrings as she stepped out at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall.

penelope
Penelope Cruz. Image: RCF / MEGA

The A-lister, who is married to fellow actor Javier Bardem, 52, swept her brunette tresses back into an up-do, as she walked alongside the likes of Tilda Swinton, 60, and director Pedro Almodóvar, 72. In the film, she plays Janis, a woman who bonds with the much younger Ana (played by Milena Smit). The two single women find themselves together in the hospital, both about to give birth.

The movie marks the seventh collaboration between Penelope and Pedro, and she opened up on the red carpet about her close working relationship with her fellow Spaniard. “He’s like family to me. We’re really close. We understand each other. We can read each other’s minds. We can never lie to each other. We don’t even try,” she told People. “So, all of that — it just helps and makes it easy to work with each other.”

Related Gallery

Penelope Cruz Through The Years -- Pics

Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock (696512rv) Penelope Cruz in 'Framed' - 1992 ITV ARCHIVE
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Lolafilm/Kobal/Shutterstock (5875403f) Penelope Cruz Jamon Jamon - 1993 Director: Bigas Luna Lolafilm SPAIN Film Portrait
Clint Eastwood and Penelope Cruz 1994 Sony Pre-Oscar Party March 1994 - Los Angeles, CA Clint Eastwood and Penelope Cruz Sony Pre Oscar Party for the 66th Annual Academy Awards Photo®Berliner Studio/BEImages

penelope
Penelope Cruz. Image: RCF / MEGA

She continued, “However, on set we make sure to give each other space, so that we maintain respect for one another… It’s a good balance we have. It’s been like 30 years since I met him, and 25 years working together, and I hope many more. He’s really special.” The duo have previously worked on, Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! (1990), Live Flesh (1997), All About My Mother (1999), Volver (2006), Broken Embraces (2009), I’m So Excited! (2013), Pain and Glory (2019), and now, Parallel Mothers.

“I feel he’s one of the only people to give me a lot of opportunity to do things. He imagines me in things he hasn’t seen me do, he pushes me to be dynamic. He’s the reason I decided to become an actress. Every time, he gives me material that is new, that allows me to try something new. It’s always different for me. So many complex roles. This [Parallel Mothers] is the most challenging one, but I say that with a smile on my face,” the actress explained.