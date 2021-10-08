Halsey Rocks Sexy Plunging Black Gown In NYC Ahead Of ‘SNL’ Performance — Photos

Halsey looked fabulous when they rocked a plunging V-neck black sparkly gown before their ‘SNL’ performance in NYC.

Halsey, 27, looked sexier than ever when they headed to NBC studios in NYC to film her Saturday Night Live performance on October 7. The singer opted to show off major skin when they rocked a black Christian Cowan Spring 2022 Hooded Black Plunging Neckline Embellished Dress. The sequin long-sleeve gown was skintight and featured a low-cut V-neckline that ended all the way at their waist. You can see the gorgeous photos HERE.

Halsey topped their look off with a sheer black veil, a black face mask, platform heels, and a pair of sunglasses. They also showed off their new hairstyle which featured blunt front bangs.

Halsey has already rocked a slew of plunging looks for their performance and another one of our favorite looks was their low-cut metallic brown gown that showed off ample cleavage and was cinched in at the waist. Similar to their black gown, the dress had a hood that was attached and draped over their head.

Since arriving in NYC for their SNL appearance, Halsey has been rocking a slew of outfits and aside from their fancy gown, they opted to dress down the day before when they took their baby, Ender, for a stroll.

Halsey threw on a pair of dark-wash flare jeans, which is fall’s hottest trend, and they had a cool floral pattern on the sides of the legs. They styled the pants with a baggy white Pure Void Triple Tit Tee, a huge furry powder blue Emma Brewin Cloud Marion Hat, a pair of black Lamoda Run to You Chunky Platform Ankle Boots, a Dior Vintage Tie-Dye Print Ponyhair Saddle Bag, and Fruiitgemz jewelry.

Not only does Halsey’s SNL performance air on Oct. 9, but their music video film, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, was just released on HBO Max on Oct. 7.