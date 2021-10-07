Jessa Duggar’s Daughters Ivy, 2, & Fern, 2 Months, Look Adorable In Matching Dresses — Photos

Jessa Duggar snapped precious photos of her two youngest children cuddled up on the couch. To make things even more adorable, the sisters wore matching outfits!

Twinning! Jessa Duggar Seewald‘s daughters Ivy, 2, and two-month-old Fern wore matching outfits in two new photos shared to Instagram on Wednesday, October 6. The former Counting On star, 28, snapped pics of her two youngest children — whom she shares with husband Ben Seewald — sweetly cuddling each other on a couch, while looking adorable in their matching attire. Ivy and Fern cheesed for the camera in the same plaid green dresses and similar-looking head pieces. Ivy had on a white beanie, while her baby sister sported a stylish white headband.

The sisters posed for two pics on the couch together. In the first, Ivy gave Fern a giant hug from behind with her eyes closed, as Fern stared directly into the camera. The next photo showed the siblings much more in sync as they they hugged and smiled for the close-up shot. Proud mom Jessa captioned her post, “Matching sister dresses call for a pic!”

Jessa’s followers gushed over Fern and Ivy with sweet messages in the comments section. “They look like twins!” one fan said, while others noted how similar Ben, 26, looks to Fern. Jessa’s sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, commented as well, writing, “Aww they are dolls!!” about Fern and Ivy.

Jessa and Ben have two other children together, sons Henry, 4, and Spurgeon, 5. The family expanded from a total of five members to six on July 18, 2021, when Jessa gave birth to Fern. She documented her “Birth Story” in a series of YouTube videos on her channel at the time, and the footage included the moment Ivy, Henry, and Spurgeon met their new sibling for the first time.

The couple announced they were expecting Fern in February, after Jessa suffered a devastating miscarriage in 2020. “After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we’re overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way,” Jessa and Ben said in a joint statement to TLC in Feb. “We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life! The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer.”