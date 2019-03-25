Jessa Duggar Accused Of ‘Shaming’ Her Son, 3, With Video Of Him Wearing Wet Pants After He Peed In Them

Potty training is always a challenge. But Jessa Duggar is making her three-year-old son’s struggle with it public by showing a video where Spurgeon had just wet his pants. Now she’s getting mom-shamed.

Spurgeon Seewald’s struggles with potty training are on display for the world to see thanks to mom Jessa Duggar-Seewald. The 26-year-old shared an Instagram video of the three-year-old and he just had an accident, wetting himself and his pants were soaked from the crotch down his legs with urine. When Jessa asked him what happened, Spurgeon replied, “My pants leaked…again.” She replied, “Its called you went pee on yourself. You were just on the potty two minutes ago and we couldn’t get you to go and you couldn’t go. Why did this happen?” and her son still didn’t really understand, just repeating that his pants leaked. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO.

This video followed one of Spurgeon getting his first pair of big boy underwear on day one of potty training. “Video 1: Expectations. Video 2: Reality,” Jessa captioned the March 23 Instagram post. “So cute and comical, it’s hard not to laugh at his explanations!! 😂😂😂.” She went on to explain, “We’re setting the 10-15 min timer and trying every time it goes off. We have nerds for prizes— 1 for trying, 2 for pee, 4 for poo. (love that they’re tiny, so not a sugar overload). Started this morning, but so far, we’ve had 3 accidents and nothing in the potty. 🙈 Maybe I’m not having him sit and try long enough?? 🤔”

Jessa then asked other moms for their top tops on seated potty training and instead got an earful about how she was shaming her son by showing video that he peed himself. “Your kid is going to be a grown up eventually and probably not appreciate the public eye seeing him wet his pants,” one woman named missanne wrote in the comments. “Can’t imagine the embarrassment of being an adult and there being evidence of my potty training accidents on the internet for friends, bosses, girlfriends to see,” another fan told Jessa.



A user named rebeccalove commented “Ya know I usually enjoy popping in and seeing how the your post with the kids. Today I’m disappointed. Putting a video of his accident on social media is not right. Yes giving advice to other parents is good. But I feel bad for your son. Years down the road, as popular as your family is he will see it and I pray he doesn’t feel totally mortified by this video. Some things should be left off social media.” Another user wrote “How embarrassing. @jessaseewald not everything needs to be shown for views.” Plenty of moms gave helpful advice and didn’t shame Jessa, but the ones who did made a good point about how things on the internet are forever and this could wind up causing her son embarrassment one day. There’s ways to ask for advice without showing Spurgeon with pee on himself.