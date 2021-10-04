Reese Witherspoon Rocks Denim Skirt While Filming In NYC: See Her Slaying The Fall Trend

Reese Witherspoon is coming to Netflix and looking casually chic along the way! Check out a stylish shot of her on set in NYC on Oct. 3.

Our queen of romantic comedies, Reese Witherspoon, will be returning to the big (and small) screen soon, having recently shot a few scenes for the upcoming Netflix movie, Your Place or Mine. On Sunday, October 3, the blonde beauty took to the New York City streets for the flick, wearing an adorable midi-length denim skirt, blue-patterned V-neck shirt, and a casual, olive green-colored button down.

The Morning Show star was all smiles on set as she paired the look with minimal jewelry and tan-colored clogs with ankle straps. She also wore her signature blonde locks down and tousled, falling casually around her shoulders.

The Walk the Line actress was seen in another outfit as she filmed in the Big Apple, sporting a similar stylish, yet laid back look. Reese wore a salmon-colored, midi-length denim skirt and a multi-colored, floral print button down under a blue denim jacket. She also paired that look with minimal gold jewelry and the same tan-colored clogs, carrying a tan leather purse on her arm and wheeling Louis Vuitton luggage at her side.

The 45-year-old also took to her Instagram to celebrate her return to the genre, writing, “Heading back to my rom-com roots! Let’s do this! @netflix #YourPlaceOrMine,” reported the Daily Mail. Reese starred in such rom-com hits like Legally Blonde, Sweet Home Alabama, and Home Again, but recently turned toward more serious dramas like Big Little Lies and Inherent Vice. Now, it looks like she’s back to her “roots,” looking fashionable while doing so!

Per Deadline, Your Place or Mine stars Reese and Ashton Kutcher as two best friends living on opposite coasts who decide to swap homes for a week and “see their whole lives change.” The project is written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna, best known for her work on The Devil Wears Prada and My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.