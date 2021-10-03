News

Christina Aguilera Looks Like A Princess In White Gown & Tiara At Disney World: A ‘Full Circle’ Moment

Christina Aguilera
THE MOST MAGICAL STORY ON EARTH: 50 YEARS OF WALT DISNEY WORLD - In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort, ABC will present a spectacular television event, "The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World," taking viewers on a historical journey spanning half a century and beyond at Walt Disney World in Florida. Hosted by Disney Legend and moderator of ABC's "The View," Whoopi Goldberg, the two-hour program will feature spectacular visuals and musical performances from Christina Aguilera and Disney's "The Little Mermaid" Halle Bailey in front of the legendary Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park, accompanied by the renowned Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra; as well as interviews with iconic actors, actresses and athletes, Walt Disney World cast members, Disney Imagineers and executives past and present, who have all played their unique part in sprinkling pixie dust over "The Most Magical Place on Earth." "The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World" airs FRIDAY, OCT. 1 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
Christina Aguilera certainly lived out her fairytale dreams like a true princess as she helped Walt Disney World celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Dreams do come true! From “Mouseketeer” to pop princess, Christina Aguilera had a lot to thank Disney for while she was at Walt Disney World in Florida, there to celebrate the theme park’s 50th anniversary on Friday, October 1. The “Beautiful” singer was captured in gorgeous photos during a musical performance in front of the Magic Castle wearing a stunning creamy white silk princess gown that was truly fit for royalty. Cinderella could not have done better herself.

Christina Aguilera at Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary spectacular. (ABC/Matt Stroshane)

Forever a Disney girl, always a Disney princess… It was a full circle experience being back to my old stomping grounds at @WaltDisneyWorld,” the global superstar wrote in the caption of her post. “It was a dream I could have only imagined as a child working on The Mickey Mouse Club. Disney’s always where the magic begins.” Before Christina achieved worldwide success as a hitmaker in the early ’90s and 2000s, she launched her career as a triple threat singer, actress and dancer on The Mickey Mouse Club. The kids variety show also launched the careers of other notable superstars including, NSYNC‘s Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez, Academy Award nominee Ryan Gosling and pop music icon Britney Spears

Christina Aguilera at Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary special. (ABC/Matt Stroshane)

The “World’s Most Magical Celebration” kicked off its jubilee with other big-name stars including Black-ish lead Anthony Anderson, Disney’s newest Little Mermaid Halle Bailey, Sabrina alum Melissa Joan HartFull House dad John Stamos, and more. The star-studded event featured musical performances, special guest appearances by current and former Disney executives including Bob Iger, and the whole program was hosted by The View’s Whoopi GoldbergThe Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World aired on ABC the night of the anniversary for an evening viewers and eyewitnesses are sure to never forget.

 