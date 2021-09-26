Halle Berry Turns Heads In Deep-V Mini Dress For Oscar Museum Opening With Van Hunt – Photos

Halle Berry looked sensational in this flirty mini dress as she stepped out for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala!

Halle Berry, 55, enjoyed a date night with boyfriend Van Hunt, 51! The Oscar winner and musician got all dressed up for the long awaited Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala on Saturday, Sept. 25. Halle looked gorgeous in a black mini dress with a flared skirt and deep-v plunge as she posed on the mossy green colored carpet. The flirty item paid homage to the ’80s with a puffed sleeve, adding a bit of drama to her classic, girly look. She paired the dress with a pair of platform sandals and a simple gold Cartier LOVE bracelet on her left wrist, worth $6,500.

The Cleveland native kept her blonde-hued hair up in a high bun, opting to keep her curtain style bangs framing her face. The actress’ skin looked healthier than ever with a glowing, dewy finish as she demurely smiled for the cameras. Meanwhile, beau Van Hunt — who began dating Halle in quarantine — looked dapper in a three-piece black suit. The two looked so cute as they held hands while posing for photos together after Halle walked the carpet for a few solo snaps.

After months of rumors (and a cryptic photo from a romantic Las Vegas getaway), Halle went Instagram official with the “Seconds of Pleasure” singer in Sept. 2020. “Now ya know…” she wrote on a photo of herself sporting a t-shirt with Van Hunt’s name. Just a day before, the singer shared a cute selfie of the actress kissing his cheek, adding, “kisses land softly.” The two made their red carpet debut at the Oscars earlier this year, and looked so in love as they snuggled on the carpet!

The new Academy museum was designed, designed by architect Renzo Piano, is part of the LACMA property in the West Hollywood area of Los Angeles. The swanky soirée paid tribute to film legend Sophia Loren, and was attended by a slew of A-Listers including Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Cher, Kate Hudson, and more.