Prince Harry Proves He’s The Proudest Dad With ‘Archie’s Papa’ Engraved On His Laptop Case — Photo

Prince Harry loves being a dad. The royal was spotted with a laptop case that had ‘Archie’s papa’ written on it while out and about in New York City with Meghan Markle.

When it comes to being a dad, Prince Harry takes his role very seriously. The 37-year-old was seen holding a laptop case while leaving the United Nations building with Meghan Markle, 40, on September 23 in New York City. If you look closer at Harry’s laptop case, you can see the words “Archie’s papa” engraved on it. This is the definition of an “adorable dad” moment.

Prince Harry was keeping his son close during his cross-country trip in such an adorable way. His son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, 3 months, did not join Prince Harry and Meghan for their New York City trip. The couple has had a very busy schedule while in the Big Apple. They also make it a point to keep the lives of their children out of the public eye.

Prince Harry and Meghan visited One World Trade Center on September 23. The visit marked their first public appearance together since Lilibet’s birth in June 2021. The couple walked hand-in-hand into the observatory.

They later visited the United Nations headquarters to meet with the US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield. An eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Harry and Meghan looked “very much in love” while out and about. The eyewitness also noted that Meghan looked like “someone out of a fairytale.”

The couple will be attending the Global Citizen Live event in Central Park on September 25. They will continue “their urgent work with world leaders in the pursuit of global vaccine equity to end the COVID-19 pandemic for everyone, everywhere,” according to Global Citizen.

Prince Harry and Meghan will soon make their way back to California, where they moved in 2020 after stepping back as senior royals. Harry has been open about how he has much more freedom in this new life than he did as a working royal. “Living here now I can actually lift my head and I feel different,” he on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. “My shoulders have dropped, so have hers, you can walk around feeling a little bit more free, I can take [2-year-old son] Archie on the back of my bicycle, I would never have had the chance to do that.”