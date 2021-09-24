Megan Thee Stallion Slays As A Sexy Cheerleader & ‘Hot Girl Coach’ In New Nike Ad — Watch

Megan Thee Stallion is a hot girl year-round in a sexy new campaign with Nike, sharing her fitness journey and inspiring fans to stay active and confident along the way.

Listen up, Hotties: Megan Thee Stallion is your new Hot Girl Coach, inspiring you to stay fit, healthy, and feeling good! In a new ad for Nike, the “Savage” rapper detailed how she’s approached fitness throughout her life, trying various sports before finally settling on what inspired her most: dance.

In the promotional video released to Nike’s Instagram page, Megan told the story of growing up a tall girl with an athletic body, as various people told her to try basketball or volleyball. “I tried them all, but they just weren’t for me,” Megan stated in the video. “I knew I had to find MY passion and do what made ME happy.” The Grammy winner revealed that she ultimately settled on dance and realized performing was her sport — and it was just as athletic as any other sport recommended to her. “Dance is my sport. Performing is my sport. Rapping is my sport,” Megan said in a statement to Nike. “And if you think this don’t take no work and no effort and no sweat, you’re wrong.”

“Dance was something that stuck with me and sat right in my spirit,” Megan continued in her statement. “I love my body, first of all. That’s number one. I’m curvy, I’m thick, I’m tall. But I definitely want to make sure I’m keeping myself healthy, mentally and physically.” The Houston, Texas native went on proclaim that “Real Hotties support other Hotties,” encouraging athletes of all kinds to “spray positivity.” It’s hard not to see the positive and, well, hot message in Megan’s video for the brand, as she donned a Texas-style cheerleader uniform plus numerous sports bra and bike shorts sets in various colors while training, running, and dancing, of course.

In addition to putting her Nike threads (and body-ody-ody!) on display, the 26-year-old ended the Instagram video with a supportive call to action for all the “hotties” who want to live on their own terms: “Real hot girls know: no one can define us but us. So hotties, you ready?”