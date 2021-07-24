Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In Sheer Mesh Dress With Tiny Underwear For ’Sports Illustrated’ Party

Megan Thee Stallion has stepped out in a rhinestone-adorned mesh gown, after becoming the first female rapper on the cover of ‘Sports Illustrated’.

Megan Thee Stallion, 26, is certainly having a “hot girl summer”. Just days after making history on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue, Megan stepped out at the magazine’s 2021 issue launch party in Florida on July 23. The “WAP” hitmaker put her toned physique on display in a sheer, rhinestone-adorned mesh gown. The dress featured very high slits on each leg that were fused together by bejeweled strands. She also donned a pair of tiny silver underwear, and completed the look with strappy, silver heels.

The Texas-born rapper accessorized with a pair of silver drop earrings as she slicked her raven tresses back into a tight up-do. Megan totally slayed on the cover of the magazine in a nude bikini, making her the first female rapper to do so. She flaunted her figure in a cutout triangle bikini top and matching high-rise string bottoms. MJ Day, Editor in Chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit described Megan as a “powerhouse”.

“This issue represents the culmination of a powerful community- coming together during challenging times to make history,” she said. “As for Megan Thee Stallion, she is a magnetic powerhouse taking the world by storm. Together these women represent three of the most powerful voices of today.” Megan also recently sat down for an interview with Tyra Banks, who was previously the first black woman on the cover of SI.

“My mom was a rapper. She didn’t know I wanted to be a rapper, but I would literally watch her in the studio all day,” Megan told Tyra. “I’m like, ‘This lady is everything.’ I didn’t want to tell her that I could rap until I was eighteen. I wanted to be perfect to her. Finally, I went to college. I was like, ‘Okay, I’ve probably held this secret in long enough,’” the rapper continued. “I started going to the studio by myself…I didn’t want her to shut me down. I didn’t want her to say, ‘You’re not serious about this. You don’t know.’”