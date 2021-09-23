‘The Masked Singer’ Preview: Hamster ‘Pees’ On Nick Cannon As The Panel Makes Their Guesses

The Hamster has a little too much fun after his performance in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Masked Singer.’ He shows off his moves and more as the panelists try to figure out who he is.

The Hamster will be entering The Masked Singer competition as one of the wildcards on September 23, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the Hamster’s grand entrance. After his performance, the Hamster stands alongside Nick Cannon. The Hamster lifts up his leg towards Nick, who yells, “Did you just pee on me?” The Hamster responds, “Just a little drizzle.”

Nick tells the panelists to write down their Hamster first impression guesses and put them in the little Hamster ball to send down the “tube of deliverance.” While they wait, the Hamster begins dancing on stage. Nick cheers him on.

The Hamster turns around and continues to shake his stuff for the audience. “Shake that ham!” Nick tells the masked celebrity. The Hamster is clearly having a *ball* on The Masked Singer. At one point, Nick tries to smack the Hamster’s furry butt!

Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger send the balls filled with their first impression guesses down the tube to the stage. Nick manages to grab them before they fall to the ground. The panelists haven’t revealed their Hamster guesses just yet, but it’s clear the Hamster loves to have some fun.

The Masked Singer season 6 kicked off on September 22 with memorable performances by Skunk, Pufferfish, Octopus, Mother Nature, and the Bull. At the end of the night, the Octopus was unmasked as Los Angeles Lakers star Dwight Howard. Mother Nature was also eliminated, but her identity won’t be revealed until the September 23 episode.

Season 6 will have just two groups of contestants this year: Group A and Group B. The winners of the groups will ultimately go head-to-head in the Mask-Off Face-Off, which will take place in the season finale. The Masked Singer season 6 will continue to air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.