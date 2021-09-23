See Pic

Katy Perry Slays In Red Swimsuit While On Getaway In Hawaii With Orlando Bloom — Photo

News Writer

Katy Perry had a tropical drink in hand as she posed in a sexy red swimsuit on the gorgeous beaches of Hawaii. She took the trip with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

Katy Perry, 36, looks to be living her best life on vacation in Hawaii with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 44. The “Firework” singer shared a series of snaps from her tropical getaway to Instagram on Wednesday (Sept. 22), and the first pic featured a solo Katy looking gorgeous while posing on the beach. Katy was dressed in a one-piece red swimsuit, and she added to her tropical look with a yellow flower attached to her stunning blonde hair. Katy also had a drink in her hand, because no vacation is complete without a cocktail!

Katy’s post included some more fun footage from the trip. In one pic, the mother of one sported a stunning red sundress and large flower in her head while snapping a mirror selfie in her hotel room. In the next photo, Katy kept the fashion trend going with a colorful long-sleeved shirt and matching dress that she wore for a night out. She also got into the Halloween spirit early by slipping on a matching orange and black striped crop top, mini dress and bucket hat for a group mirror selfie with two of her friends.

In addition, Katy and Orlando took an adventurous motorcycle ride around the island, which she documented in the last slide of her post. The ride was a clear reference to her 2019 single “Harleys in Hawaii,” which was inspired by a past trip that the couple took to the tropical destination. Katy captioned her post, “Should I do the #youandiiiiiiii challenge on tiktok or na. Last slide is a lil video from the ride that actually inspired Harley’s In Hawaii 🌺.”

Katy Perry on the beach (Photo: SplashNews.com)

Katy and Orlando’s romantic getaway comes after the A-list couple celebrated their daughter Daisy Dove‘s first birthday in late August. For the special day, Katy brought her baby girl to the Santa Barbara Natural History museum in Southern California alongside her parents Mary and Keith Hudson. Orlando was away filming a movie in Prague, but the Pirates of the Caribbean actor did send some birthday love to Daisy with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

“The gift that never stops giving is the love of a child,” Orlando wrote on his IG story on Aug. 28, also sharing a photo of a flower arrangement that made a “1.”