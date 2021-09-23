See Pics

Iggy Azalea Wears A Bizarre Catsuit Covered With Faces Of Al Pacino For Performance — Photos

Iggy Azalea
Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock
Iggy AzaleaiHeartRadio Music Festival, Backstage, Las Vegas, USA - 21 Sep 2018
Iggy Azalea performs on the Pitbull Tour Pitbull in concert, YouTube Theatre, Inglewood, California, USA - 22 Sep 2021
New York, NY - Iggy Azalea arrives at Scarlett's in New Jersey for an after-party in celebration of her performance with Pitbull. Iggy came putting her curves all on display in a body-hugging black, green, and black mini dress. Pictured: Iggy Azelia BACKGRID USA 5 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Iggy Azalea showed off her signature curves in a tight orange dress as she joined Lisa Vanderpump-Todd at Vanderpump Dogs "World Dog Day" Party in West Hollywood.
The ‘Fancy’ singer broke out an outfit that seemed to pay tribute to Hollywood Royalty during a California concert.

Say hello to Iggy Azaela‘s strange concert outfit! The 31-year-old singer debuted an Al Pacino-themed catsuit during a Wednesday September 20 performance at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood. Iggy’s catsuit was patterned with different shots from the 81-year-old actor’s classic movies like Scarface. She definitely seems like she’s a fan of the Hollywood icon, as she rocked the outfit.

Iggy Azalea, 31, donned an Al Pacino-patterened onesie during a Wednesday concert. (Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock)

Iggy accessorized the look with a bright blue corset, that matched her hair tie. She also had a few streaks of blue throughout her bleach blonde ponytail. She tied the whole look together with a pair of black high heels. She looked great in the Pacino-print piece, even if the pattern did feel a little strange. The “Kream” singer is currently on tour with Pitbull, 40, as a special guest for his “I Feel Good” tour.

Iggy Azalea was performing as part of her tour with Pitbull. (Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock)

Iggy is on tour behind her newest album The End of An Era, which dropped in August. The singer alluded to the fact that she may be taking a break from music after this record in a July tweet. “[I am] going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music,” she wrote. Perhaps she’ll be able to work with Al Pacino on something? The rapper also recently celebrated the sixth anniversary of her Britney Spears collaboration “Pretty Girls” with the singer. The “Toxic” vocalist raved about working with Iggy, and the “Fancy” rapper returned the kind words. “Loving you always you brilliant, too-genius-for this-world-to-understand, kind hearted, gracious & beautifully ethereal being. We are definitely two big ole goofballs in the best way possible,” Iggy commented on Britney’s post.

The Al Pacino catsuit is perhaps the most unconventional of the singer’s recent outfits, but Iggy has rocked plenty of similar looks in skintight bodysuits, like in July when she wore an all-black ensemble to show off some freshly dyed red hair or when she sported a sheer bodysuit in August. The singer has also shown off like a sexy orange dress to a World Dog Day celebration or a tiny green mini-dress while out partying earlier in September.

 